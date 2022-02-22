Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2022) - Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has acquired additional claims in the Turtle Pond Area, Northwestern Ontario, approximately 40 km south of Dryden, Ontario. The total property size now consists of 85 staked units covering 1,732.35 ha. The claims are owned 100% by Tartisan Nickel Corps. wholly owned subsidiary Canadian Arrow Mines Limited.

The claims are located approximately 70 kms east of the Company's flagship Kenbridge Nickel Deposit. The property is situated in an area of excellent infrastructure and consists of 85 claim units and hosts the historical Glatz, Double E and Night Danger nickel-copper showings.

Previous exploration efforts identified nickel-copper sulphide mineralization in twelve trenches along a 700 metre trend at the Glatz nickel copper showing. The zone, discovered in 1965 by local prospector A. Glatz, is up to 40 metres wide and is open along strike and at depth. Historical grab samples were reported to contain up to 1.95% Ni. In 2007, Canadian Arrow Mines Limited. conducted a surface grab sampling program which produced the following results: 1.28% Ni, 0.26% Cu re Glatz Trench 3; 0.99% Ni, 0.18% Cu re Glatz Trench 3; 0.39% Ni, 4.06% Cu re Trench 4. The mineralization varies from disseminated sulphides to narrow semi-massive sulphide bands. Six short drill holes were completed at that time with hole GZ-09- 02 encountering 0.34% Ni, 0.16% Cu and 0.02% Co over 5.9 m from 45.0-50.9 m.

A nickel-copper-PGE discovery on the Double E airborne VTEM anomaly was identified in 2008. The drilling intersected two, separate upper and lower mineralized zones in 2 drill holes. Hole EE-09-02 intersected 4.2 metres of 0.81% Ni, 0.52% Cu, 0.20gpt Pt, 0.16gpt P and 0.20gpt Au at a depth of 25.5 metres. This included 2 metres of 1.35% Ni, 0.81% Cu, 0.36gpt Pt, 0.27gpt Pd and 0.31gpt Au. A second zone was intersected at a depth of 135.1 metres containing 8.2m of 0.55% Ni and 0.38% Cu. Hole EE-l0-04 intersected 1.9 metres of 0.51% Ni, 0.24% Cu at a depth of 21.4 metres and a second narrow intersection of 1.9 metres of 0.52% Ni, 0.28% Cu at a depth of 28 metres.

Exploration diamond drilling work completed in 2009 and 2010 on the Night Danger nickel-copper showing reported a nine-metre-wide section of stringers and blebs of sulphide which assayed 0.57% Ni and 0.45% Cu at a drill depth of 79m in hole ND-09-1. Two sections within this interval assayed greater than 1% nickel. Drill hole ND-10-1 intersected 4.53% Ni over 0.7m at a drill depth of 57.5m (Source; MNDM assessment files and Canadian Arrow Mines Limited news release dated June 1, 2010, SEDAR).

Mark Appleby, President and CEO of Tartisan stated, "The Glatz, Double E and Night Danger nickel-copper showings display similar nickel and copper tenors as what we find near surface at our Kenbridge Nickel Deposit. Acquisition of these showings complements the company's larger objective of developing the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit into an operating mine with a central milling facility. The Company will be formulating an exploration program consisting of Time Domain Electromagnetic surveys (TDEM), surface sampling and diamond drilling for 2022."

Figure 1: Location and Regional Geology of the Turtle Pond Project and Kenbridge Ni-Cu Deposit

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1492/114401_213ec3e114b1c8f3_002full.jpg











Figure 2. Turtle Pond: Night Danger, Glatz, Double E property outline and Historical Mineral Showings.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1492/114401_213ec3e114b1c8f3_003full.jpg





About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development company whose flag ship asset is the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit located in the Kenora Mining District, Ontario. Tartisan also owns; the Sill Lake Silver Property in Sault St. Marie, Ontario as well as the Don Pancho Manganese-Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in Peru.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. owns an equity stake in; Eloro Resources Limited, Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited, Peruvian Metals Corp., New Break Resources Ltd. and Silver Bullet Mines Inc.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 109,138,503 shares outstanding (120,434,018 fully diluted).

Dean MacEachern P.Geo. is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and has read and approved the technical content of this News Release.

For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO, and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

