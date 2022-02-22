Frazier Life Sciences announced the addition of Angie You, Ph.D. as a Senior Advisor. She most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Amunix Pharmaceuticals Inc. until its acquisition by Sanofi for up to $1.225 billion.

Prior to joining Amunix, Dr. You served as Chief Business Strategy Officer and Head of Commercial at Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ: SRRA), a publicly listed hematology and oncology drug development company, where she helped the company through a successful initial public offering. She also led the company's strategic and transactional business and commercial efforts, including building its robust pipeline through acquisition and licensing of several product assets.

Prior to Sierra, Dr. You served as Chief Business Officer of Aragon Pharmaceuticals, a private oncology drug discovery and development company, where she was responsible for finance, operations, human resources, and business development. At Aragon, she helped secure several rounds of financing as well as leading the business development process that resulted in the company's acquisition by Johnson Johnson.

In previous roles, Dr. You served as Chief Business Officer at Synosia Therapeutics and Ren Pharmaceuticals. Before joining Ren Pharmaceuticals, she focused on new company formation at Venrock Ventures.

Dr. You earned a Ph.D. in Biochemistry from Harvard University and a B.A. in Chemistry from Harvard College.

"We are excited about being able to continue to work with Angie after the sale of Amunix," said Managing Partner Jamie Topper. "She is a highly experienced biopharmaceutical executive who will help us identify and evaluate investment opportunities."

About Frazier Life Sciences

Frazier Life Sciences invests globally in private and publicly-traded companies that discover, develop, and commercialize innovative biopharmaceuticals. Frazier Life Sciences funds comprise over $2.1 billion in capital raised (as of January 2022), including venture funds focusing on company creation and private companies, and a public fund focused on small and mid-cap public companies. Since 2005, 61 Frazier Life Sciences portfolio companies, many of which were created or seeded by Frazier, have completed IPOs or M&As. The Frazier Life Sciences team consists of over 40 professionals with deep expertise in biopharmaceuticals, primarily located in Menlo Park, California (headquarters), San Diego, Seattle, Boston, New York, and London.

For more information about Frazier Life Sciences, please visit www.frazierhealthcare.com/life-sciences.

