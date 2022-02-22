Exscientia (Nasdaq: EXAI) today announced that Andrew Hopkins, DPhil., Exscientia's founder and CEO and Ben Taylor, CFO Chief Strategy Officer, will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences in March:

Morgan Stanley EMEA HealthTech Conference:

Date: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Time: 9:00 a.m. ET 2:00 p.m. GMT

Location: Virtual

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference:

Date: Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Time: 11:15 a.m. ET 4:15 p.m. GMT

Location: Miami, Florida

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available on the Company's website, under the "Investors Media" section at www.investors.exscientia.ai. Archived replays of the webcasts will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About Exscientia

Exscientia is an AI-driven pharmatech company committed to discovering, designing and developing the best possible drugs in the fastest and most effective manner. Exscientia developed the first-ever functional precision oncology platform to successfully guide treatment selection and improve patient outcomes in a prospective interventional clinical study, as well as to progress AI-designed small molecules into the clinical setting. Our pipeline of internal and partnered programmes demonstrates our ability to rapidly translate scientific concepts into precision-designed therapeutic candidates, with more than 25 projects underway. By designing better drugs, faster, we believe the best ideas of science can rapidly become the best medicines for patients.

Exscientia has offices in Oxford, Vienna, Dundee, Boston, Miami, Cambridge (UK) and Osaka. For more information visit us on https://www.exscientia.ai or follow us on Twitter @exscientiaAI.

