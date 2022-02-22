

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $37.62 million, or $1.60 per share. This compares with $14.00 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $40.06 million or $1.71 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.3% to $862.26 million from $677.17 million last year.



Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



