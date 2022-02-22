Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc.: Aftermath Islands Signs Global Strategic Partnership with GDA Capital

TORONTO, ON and BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2022 / Aftermath Island s Metaverse Limited ("Aftermath Islands") a blockchain-based virtual reality interactive platform and a controlled subsidiary of Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. (CSE:LQID)(OTCQB:LQAVF)(FRA:4T51), has announced a new global strategic partnership with GDA Capital, a leading digital asset firm and Assets International, an global organization that provides digital asset companies with growth capital and advisory services. The partnership will allow Aftermath Islands to leverage both GDA Capital's blockchain and fintech experience with Assets Internatinoal's capital markets and advisory services to continue expanding their metaverse user base and gameability.

After the Meta (formerly Facebook) announcement, the Metaverse continues to be one of the strongest areas of early stage investment as capital, technology, and development resources continue to flow into the space.

In Aftermath Islands' metaverse, users can buy, develop and trade virtual land property and items as NFTs (non-fungible tokens). Each plot or parcel is unique and owners get to choose what content they want to publish on their virtual land. The NFTs can be held in a wallet, traded, and sold at the discretion of the owner.

GDA Capital and Assets International will assist Aftermath Islands in the development and adoption of this thematic virtual world by forming strategic relationships with various Metaverse platforms and other key industry and blockchain stakeholders. A key objective is to support the growth of the Aftermath Islands Metaverse with partnerships with other Metaverses, support the efforts of Liquid Avatar Technologies digital identity solutions for the Metaverse, brand development, as well as strategic introductions with engineers, 3D designers, and architects in order for Aftermath Islands to become a hub for Metaverse users to connect and play together.

Founder at GDA Capital, Michael Gord, said: "Aftermath Islands is taking a different approach to Metaverse adoption and introducing brands, companies and service providers into these virtual worlds as a way to strengthen relationships and create unique user experiences. We are excited to work with Aftermath Island as a pioneering platform that will create value both in and out of the Metaverse."

CEO at Liquid Avatar Technologies, Managing Director Oasis Digital Studios Limited and Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited, David Lucatch, said: "The Aftermath Islands Metaverse is designed to be a virtual environment, where everyone can work, learn, play, game, entertain and earn. Aftermath Islands is positioned to support good actors, privacy and fair play and will provide our users, brands and partners with experiences where they can step into a truly new environment while engaging in value based virtual activities that can be achored to the offline, real-world. We're excited to bring this idea to life with the help of GDA."

About GDA Capital

GDA Capital is a vertically integrated financial technology firm that helps institutional investors and businesses connect and interact with new, bleeding edge technologies such as blockchain, cryptocurrencies, fintech, gaming, music, entertainment, P2E, NFTs, digital art, digital real estate, and more. For more information please visit: https://gda.capital/

About Assets International

Assets International provides digital asset companies with access to growth capital, as well as advisory services that help stakeholders navigate the digital asset landscape. Assets International specializes in digital asset issuances, public offerings, exchange listings, mergers & acquisitions and incubating early stage technology. For more information please visit: https://assets.international/

About Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited - www.aftermathislands.com

Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited is a Barbados corporation which is 50% owned and controlled by Oasis Digital Studios Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc.

Aftermath Islands as first described in the initial whitepaper published in 2017 and then subsequently updated, was based on the premise of a water-world with islands that represented destinations in a global virtual game. Since then, the Aftermath Islands metaverse has evolved and now represents exciting themed based islands, communities, and estates where players can experience a wide range of adventures and opportunities.

In Aftermath Islands' virtual world, users can buy, develop, trade, and sell Virtual Land (VL), property and assets, like buildings, crafted items, transport, and other items all through NFTs, a non-fungible token that represents the ownership of virtual and other assets. Each plot or parcel of VL is unique and owners get to choose what content they want to publish on their VL. This can range from simple scenery and structures to an interactive game, store, warehouse, dwelling, facility, or destination. Users can purchase VL as well as all other goods and services in Aftermath Islands with CREDITS, the current code name for in-game currency, fiat and other authorized currencies, coins, and tokens.

Account holders can also participate in Aftermath Islands' upcoming FREE Play to Earn game, The Lost Kingdom of T'Sara where players can prove work, stake and complete task-based adventures to earn utility tokens, resources, rare drops and more.

Aftermath Islands is a shared virtual world, much like the Metaverse described by author Ernest Cline in his science-fiction novels Ready Player One and Ready Player Two. Expected to launch mid-2022, Aftermath Islands will allow users to connect and interact with each other, create content, craft, participate in activities and quests and play games. Aftermath Islands will have a virtual economy where users can engage in a myriad of in-world economic transactions as well as monetize the content, items, quests, and applications they build.

For more information about Aftermath Islands, please visit www.aftermathislands.com

About Oasis Digital Studios Limited - www.oasisdigitalstudios.com

Oasis Digital Studios Limited ("Oasis") brings together leading individuals and organizations in blockchain technology, computer graphics, augmented reality, entertainment, art, sports, gaming, music, media, comic book, memorabilia, and pop culture arenas to support the fast-paced and growing digital collectible and NFT marketplace. The Oasis business model is to create storytelling, experiential and collectible partnerships with artists, sports personalities, talent, brands, and commercial enterprises to create digital offerings and digital / physical product programs via digital collectibles and NFTs.

Oasis uses multimedia, cinematics, animations, and other techniques to create unique products together with the latest Augmented Reality and virtual technologies to tell the Artist and Talent stories providing immersive experiences for Digital Collectibles and NFTs.

About Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. - www.liquidavatartechnologies.com

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. focuses on the verification, management and monetization of Self Sovereign Identity, empowering users to control and benefit from the use of their online identity.

The Liquid Avatar Mobile App, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play is a verified Self Sovereign Identity platform that empowers users to create high quality digital icons representing their online personas. These icons allow users to manage and control their digital identity and Verifiable Access and Identity Credentials, and to use Liquid Avatars to share public and permission based private data when they want and with whom they want.

The Liquid Avatar Verifiable Credentials Ecosystem (LAVCE) has been developed to support all participants in a digital credential ecosystem, including the Holder, Issuer and Verifier, using state-of-the-art blockchain and open standards technologies initially as a node on the Indicio Network. The Company is a voting and steering committee member of the Trust over IP Foundation, founding and steering committee member of Cardea, a Linux Foundation Public Health project, member of the Good Health Pass collaborative, DIACC, the Covid Credentials Initiative ("CCI"), The Linux Foundation and a founding member of the Lumedic Exchange.

The Company has a suite of early-stage revenue generating programs that support the Liquid Avatar Mobile App program, including KABN KASH, a cash back and reward program that has over 500 leading online merchants and is working to release its own branded network payment card.

The Company's subsidiary, Oasis Digital Studios, is a creative and development agency that supports a wide range of artists, talent, and enterprises with Non-Fungible Token (NFT) solutions and has acquired 50% and control of the Aftermath Islands Metaverse program.

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "LQID" (CSE:LQID).

The Company also trades in the United States, on the OTCQB under the symbol "LQAVF" and in Frankfurt under the symbol "4T51".

If you have not already joined our mailing list and would like to receive updates on Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc., please click here to join!

For more information, please visit www.liquidavatartechnologies.com

For further information, please contact:?

David Lucatch

Chief Executive Officer

647-725-7742 Ext. 701

ir@liquidavatar.com

US and Canadian Media Contact:

Nicole Rodrigues

NRPR Group

nicole@nrprgroup.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All websites referred to are expressly not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved".

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but is not limited to, statements regarding the future launch of Credits, the future set-up of in-game currency houses, and other commercial properties in Aftermath Islands, in conjunction with its financial services and other partners to provide players with instant access to acquire Credits and other items for use in-game, the ability of the Company to generate revenues, roll out new programs and to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/689672/Aftermath-Islands-Signs-Global-Strategic-Partnership-with-GDA-Capital