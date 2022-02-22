Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2022) - KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) ("KWESST" or "the Company") today provided an update and commentary for shareholders regarding media reports that police in Ottawa, Canada used the Company's ARWEN anti-riot device on aggressive protesters in Ottawa.

The ARWEN fires various kinds of anti-riot munitions including a blunt impact "baton" round intended to temporarily stun an aggressive subject without causing serious injury. KWESST acquired the ARWEN product line in December 2021.

The Company stated that the ARWEN system is used routinely throughout North America and overseas and has a tremendous safety record. Greg Sullivan, who heads KWESST'S ARWEN business unit, said, "We do not normally comment on incidents but are providing information for investors in this instance because the media has reported on the product by name and because there has been global coverage and attention to the trucker protest in Ottawa."

According to various international media reports over the past two days, law enforcement agencies on site at the Ottawa protest used the ARWEN system to stop demonstrators who were exhibiting aggressive or violent behaviour. The media also reported no serious injuries were sustained by demonstrators or police.

Media reports also state that the incident is under investigation by the Ontario Special Investigation Unit ("SIU"). The Company noted that such an investigation is mandatory under the Ontario Special Investigations Unit Act anytime police use a firearm of any kind whether or not injuries were sustained.

Greg Sullivan, himself a former police officer and trainer, added: "It is always challenging for authorities to deal in a measured way with protesters when they turn aggressive, especially in a major high-profile incident that has attracted world attention. Our goal is to protect life on both sides. We are therefore pleased to hear reports of a safe conclusion to this incident, which is precisely the intended purpose of the ARWEN system."

About ARWEN

KWESST acquired the ARWEN non-lethal product line in December 2021. KWESST has since announced an increase in orders including one order from an overseas national police agency for approximately $250,000 to be shipped this month.

ARWEN is an acronym for "Anti-Riot Weapon Enfield" and was originally developed by Royal Ordnance in the United Kingdom. ARWEN products are used by dozens of law enforcement agencies across North America and internationally. ARWEN is a 37 mm less-lethal system which is based off two firing platforms: a multi-shot launcher and a single-shot launcher, both with multiple versions. ARWEN's full line of munitions covers the range from impact to irritant rounds and has proven highly effective in any dynamic situation to bring a safe conclusion to a potentially violent incident.

About KWESST

KWESST develops and commercializes high-value ultra-miniaturized technology applications that make a critical difference to the safety and operational effectiveness of personnel in the defence and security industries. The company's current portfolio of unique proprietary offerings include: its signature TASCSTM (Tactical and Situational Control System) for real-time awareness and targeting information from any source (including drones) streamed directly to users' smart devices and weapons; the autonomous Grey GhostTM soldier-portable micro drone missile system that defends against small hostile drones including swarms using high-speed kinetic impact; a Ground Laser Defence system to counter the emerging threat of weaponized lasers against personnel; and, the PhantomTM electronic battlefield decoy system to mask the electromagnetic signature of friendly forces with decoy signatures at false locations to deceive and confuse adversaries. All systems can operate stand-alone or integrate seamlessly with OEM products and battlefield management systems including Frontline, Edge, Killswitch and ATAK (Android Tactical Assault Kit) among others. KWESST also has developmental "smart ordnance" projects including its "Shot Counter" system, which records the number and type of rounds fired, for optimized firearms maintenance and performance. The Company is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with representative offices in Washington, DC, London, UK and Abu Dhabi, UAE. KWESST trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol KWE.

