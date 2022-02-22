New America Energy Corp.: Third Bench's Newest Commercial Product Success

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2022 / New America Energy Corp. (OTC PINK:NECA), name to be changed to "Third Bench", an industry leader in Kitchen & Bathroom cabinetry and countertops.

We are excited to announce that our newest product, ceiling and wall tiles, has been installed at Freedom High School in Oakley, CA! We are honored to share a video recap of the installation here: Ceiling Experts: Oakley Project. Congrats to our commercial team and their continued innovations!

CEO David Fair states, "Under OGB Architectural Millwork's previous ownership, ceiling tile capabilities were just an afterthought and not taken seriously. We have since defined ceiling tiles as a core, high-margin, product line for our commercial division, and the demand has been unbelievable. This January, we booked over $400,000 in ceiling tiles, while two years ago, we were only booking about $400,000 for the entire year."

During the last quarter, the ceiling tile product was defined as a standard product line for commercial customers. Today, the ceiling tile product has been one of our highest growth products and is distributed across the Western United States, adding to our $24M+ of revenues.

About Third Bench Holdings, LLC

THIRD BENCH is a holding company for five subsidiary companies operating as an architectural millwork and dealers in the cabinetry, kitchen and bath areas. THIRD BENCH, through its subsidiary companies, offers products in several categories: Residential Cabinets and countertops and commercial millwork throughout the Western U.S. for customers from California to Texas. THIRD BENCH also provides installation services as a part of its vertical offering. The company provides its products and services through its architectural millwork and retail facilities, currently located in Albuquerque and Las Cruces, New Mexico and Tucson, Arizona. Third Bench employs over 160 people and had revenue in excess of $18.8 million in 2020. Third Bench is on a run rate of about $24.0 million for 2021 and is cash flow positive. These projections have been provided by management and do not include the additional acquisitions that are currently under review.

Third Bench Holdings

175 S. Main Street #1410

Salt Lake City, UT 84111

https://thirdbench.com/

About New America Energy Corp.

New America Energy Corp. (NECA) is a holding company focused on strategic acquisitions that are opportunistic, cash-flow positive with hard assets.

NECA Contact:

Investor Relations

info@thirdbench.com

https://twitter.com/necaholdings

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipate" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: New America Energy Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/689681/Third-Benchs-Newest-Commercial-Product-Success