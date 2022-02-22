Andersen Global continues to expand the breadth of its Middle Eastern platform with the addition of collaborating firm Almoayed Chambers Consultancy in Bahrain.

Almoayed Chambers Consultancy is a boutique law firm with specific focus on corporate commercial contracts, investments (M&A and joint ventures), labor law, real estate and legal advisory on all aspects of Bahraini laws. The firm provides legal services to multinational and local companies, institutions, investors and high net worth individuals.

"Collaborating with Andersen Global emphasizes our commitment to seamlessly serve clients with comprehensive, integrated solutions regardless of borders," said Chairman Maria Liasides. "As broader and more complex challenges emerge, we will be able to expand our capabilities and resources to meet our clients' local and multi-jurisdictional needs."

Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz added, "We have seen Almoayed Chambers Consultancy grow and expand their reputation in the market. Their extensive and multifaceted experience will be advantageous to our team in the region. Their addition, combined with the capabilities of our existing collaborating firm in Bahrain, provides synergistic coverage to clients with operations in the country and region."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 9,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 328 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220222005397/en/

Contacts:

Megan Tsuei

Andersen Global

415-764-2700