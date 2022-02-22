The solar project-ready site will be developed by state-run hydropower company THDC in a joint venture with the Uttar Pradesh New & Renewable Energy Development Agency. The International Finance Corporation will lend its expertise to attract private investment for the public-private partnership.From pv magazine India The International Finance Corporation (IFC) private-sector arm of the World Bank will support the development of a 600MW solar park development site in Uttar Pradesh on a public-private partnership basis. The solar-ready site is one of two 600MW solar parks planned in Uttar Pradesh ...

