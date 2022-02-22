Mynaric AG: Mynaric CCO Tina Ghataore Nominated for Via Satellite's Satellite Executive of the Year Honor

Industry's Most Prestigious Award Recognizes Excellence in the Global Satellite and Space Communities, Voting Open Now

Tina Ghataore Selected to Participate in SATELLITE 2022's Opening Session

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2022 / Mynaric 's Chief Commercial Officer Tina Ghataore is nominated for Satellite Executive of the Year from Via Satellite. Annually awarded since 1988, Satellite Executive of the Year is the most prestigious award in the industry, selecting winners who have made significant contributions to the global satellite markets, technologies, business practices, services and innovations.

"I am delighted for Tina. Indeed, all of us at Mynaric are delighted at her nomination," said Bulent Altan, CEO of Mynaric. "It confirms something that those of us who work with her have known for a very long time: she is a special talent. And these talents of hers have helped Mynaric expand over the last two years, especially within the U.S. commercial and government market where she is helping us equip our customers with the most advanced communications networks enabled by our laser communication technology."

"When founding Mynaric more than ten years ago it has been the original vision to eventually see our laser communication equipment deployed at scale," said Joachim Horwath, CTO and founder of Mynaric. "It's great to be working alongside Tina to realize this commercial potential of our technology that's been decades in the making and finally bring industrialized laser communications to customers establishing proliferated optically linked networks."

Tina Ghataore brings more than 20 years of experience in the industry and currently leads the commercialization of Mynaric's technology, including sales strategy, business development, program management and product marketing.

"I'm honored to be nominated for Satellite Executive of the Year alongside my peers who are all making the rapid advancement of our industry possible," said Tina Ghataore, CCO of Mynaric. "The satellite community has grown tremendously over the last several years, and we continue to see exponential improvements in capabilities delivered through various deployed and planned constellations. Having played a small role over the years in introducing various products and services that rely on satellites to market, I am honored to have my contributions recognized. At Mynaric we are working hard to contribute to realize the true promise of mesh networks through adoption of laser communication products. Whilst this nomination is a great personal honor, I believe it has only been possible through the incredible work of the amazing team at Mynaric whose work in pioneering laser communication commercialization makes my job so much easier, and fun!"

Via Satellite will announce the winner at SATELLITE 2022 in March, with a combination of votes from the public and Via Satellite's editorial board determining the awardee. Former winners include leading industry executives, such as SpaceX's Gwynne Shotwell, SES's Steve Collar and Iridium's Matt Desch.

The public can support Tina Ghataore by voting at https://www.satellitetoday.com/vote .

At SATELLITE 2022, Mynaric will exhibit in Exhibit Hall A & B, Booth 849. Mynaric leadership will also be featured speakers at the event:

Monday, March 21 from 3:15-4:15 p.m.: Bulent Altan featured in "Laser, RF and the Future of Inter-Satellite Links" panel

Tuesday, March 22 from 8:30-10 a.m.: Tina Ghataore featured in "A Defining Era for the Satellite Industry" Opening General Session

Thursday, March 24 from 10:15-11:30 a.m.: Tina Ghataore featured in "How Satellite Industry Leaders are Preparing for the Challenges Ahead" panel

SOURCE: Mynaric AG

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/689851/Mynaric-CCO-Tina-Ghataore-Nominated-for-Via-Satellites-Satellite-Executive-of-the-Year-Honor