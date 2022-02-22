Reverse Mortgage Funding, LLC: Reverse Mortgage Funding Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification

National certification honors RMF as a standout employer with an exceptional workplace culture

BLOOMFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2022 / Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC (RMF) announces it is now Certified by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious certification is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at the company. At RMF, 96% of employees said it's a great place to work, compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification isn't something that comes easily - it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that RMF is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

"RMF is honored to be recognized as one of the nation's leading high-performing, people-first companies with the Great Place to Work-Certified designation," said David Peskin, President of RMF. "We are proud to cultivate an environment where all employees are valued and set up for success. Our incredible team of professionals are dedicated to creating a strong workplace culture where everyone is recognized for their contributions."

In 2020, RMF became a fully-remote company - one of the first in the reverse mortgage industry. As part of this transition to virtual work, RMF has invested heavily in promoting greater efficiency, engagement and community among its workforce. The company launched an employee experience intranet site that provides opportunities for fostering culture through sharing news, posting promotions and sending birthday and work anniversary wishes. This site is key to offering the human touch aspect that was once more easily accessible in person. Additionally, RMF has invested in enhancing its employee learning and development platforms, including an internal podcast, webinars, virtual and in-person trainings and video learning.

"96% of employees said that when you join RMF, you are made to feel welcome. Beginning at onboarding, we strive to provide opportunities for employee recognition, team building and career development. We know that cultivating an exceptional workplace culture is a win for the employee, the company and the customer. At RMF, strong employee experiences improve the overall customer experience," added Peskin.

As a result, RMF continues to lead the reverse mortgage industry in talent recruitment and retention. According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC

Established in 2012, Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC (NMLS ID #1019941) is one of the nation's largest GNMA issuers of reverse mortgages and a recognized industry thought leader. RMF focuses on originating, acquiring, investing in, and managing reverse mortgage loans and securities backed by reverse mortgage loans. The company is headquartered in New Jersey, with corporate offices in New York and California and field offices throughout the U.S. RMF is a wholly owned subsidiary of Reverse Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (RMIT), a specialty finance company in the reverse mortgage sector. RMIT is an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group, a global private investment firm and an innovator in non-agency mortgages. The relationship with Starwood Capital affords RMF the unique ability to develop new product lines and create strategic partnerships within the Starwood Capital family of companies.

About Great Place to Work® Certification

Great Place to Work® Certification is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience - specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

