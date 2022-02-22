Wireless infrastructure consultancy to present with the first MWC panel on infrastructure addressing "Planning for the 5G Connected Era"

MD7, the world's only dedicated global provider of mobile infrastructure consulting, will be represented at Mobile World Congress Barcelona presented by GSMA, March 2, 2022, as a member of the all-new Tower Fibre Roundtable. MD7 Chief Strategy Officer Tom Leddo will cover "Planning for 5G" as part of the roundtable, emphasizing the need for advanced electronic data utilizing machine learning and analytics to manage and organize the real estate agreements necessary to deliver 5G.

A wireless infrastructure consultancy, MD7 is achieving unlimited possibilities in a world connected by helping mobile operators in over 20 countries expand and improve their networks. With nearly two decades of experience, MD7 offers a dedicated focus on mobile infrastructure.

"As more and more cell sites are required, we must get the foundation of the lease agreements in advanced digital form so we can use tools like Artificial Intelligence to manage them proactively, or we will have a major mess on our hands," Leddo said. "MD7 has worked with over 60 operators across North America and Europe, and we see a constant need to proactively manage the underlying real property that houses their networks. It's becoming more and more urgent as 5G requires hundreds of thousands of new cell sites."

The Tower Fibre Roundtable will be held on Wednesday, March 2 at 9:15 a.m. Central European Time, at CC7.1 Hall Congress Square in Barcelona. The agenda includes:

"This is an inspiring year to be at MWC Barcelona in person!" Leddo said. "It is a fantastic honor to be speaking and collaborating with so many communications experts providing valuable insights and information with the common goal of bringing advanced communications to the world, that can help speed solutions for health and prosperity in all countries."

Mobile World Congress Barcelona is the first major in-person wireless industry event since the global pandemic, attracting critical decision-makers in the mobile ecosystem. MWC remains a truly international event, with exhibitions beginning Monday, February 28 through Thursday, March 3. Attendees come from 2,000 different companies and 155 countries. To register, visit: https://www.mwcbarcelona.com/attend/registration.

Founded in 2003, MD7 has deep roots in mobile networks and has grown to provide comprehensive expertise to operators worldwide. MD7 understands mobile infrastructure is a valuable asset requiring disciplined management and investment in a rapidly advancing landscape. As the only dedicated global mobile infrastructure consultancy, we believe in extreme partnership and a personalized approach to every opportunity. Our team members, working in the service of operators, are driven by integrity, mutual respect, and commitment to deliver for our partners. For more information, visit www.MD7.com. To join a team with endless possibilities in a world connected visit: Careers MD7.

