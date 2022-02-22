- (PLX AI) - CNH Industrial targets Adjusted 2024 EBIT Margin of Industrial Activities of ~12% to 13% by 2024.
- • CNH Industrial targets Agriculture EBIT Margin to reach 14.5% to 15.5% by 2024
- • CNH Industrial targets adjusted EPS of above $1.70 by 2024
- • Net sales of Industrial Activities projected to grow to $20 - $22 billion by 2024 with CAGR of ~6%
- • Cumulative 2022-2024 free cash flow of Industrial Activities projected over $4.4 billion
