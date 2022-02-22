Moderna, Inc.: Moderna Expands Global Footprint Through Commercial Partnership with Adium in Latin America

Moderna has a commercial footprint in 56 countries across the world through direct presence and distributors and plans expansion in ten additional markets in 2022

Moderna also supplies the Company's COVID-19 vaccine to 92 Gavi COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC) low- and middle-income countries through GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance agreement

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2022 / Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines today announced a distribution service agreement with Adium Pharma S.A., a leading private Latin American pharmaceutical company, to support the commercialization of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax across Latin America. The agreement covers 18 countries in Latin America, including Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and Argentina.

"Our new partnership with Adium will help ensure broad access and delivery of our Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to people across Latin America," said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. "A presence in Latin America is a key part of our global commercial strategy. These partnerships and the expansion of our global commercial footprint position Moderna to play an important role in providing healthcare security against COVID-19 and future vaccine-preventable diseases."

Moderna has a commercial presence in 11 countries worldwide (Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, UK, U.S.) and recently announced plans to increase its commercial footprint across ten additional markets in Asia-Pacific (Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan) and Europe (Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden) in 2022.

The Company also has commercial agreements with distributors to supply the Company's COVID-19 vaccine in 45 countries, with Zuellig Pharma in the Asia Pacific, Medison Pharma in Central Eastern Europe and Israel, and Adium Pharma in Latin America. In addition, Moderna announced an agreement with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to supply up to 650 million doses of the Company's COVID-19 Vaccine across 2021 and 2022, covering the 92 Gavi COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC) low- and middle-income countries.

Regulators have approved Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in more than 70 markets, including Canada, Japan, the European Union, the UK, and Israel. In 2021, 807 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine were shipped globally, with approximately 25% of those doses shipped to low- and middle-income markets. In Latin America, Moderna has established bilateral and supranational supply agreements in 15 countries.

