Aegis Capital Corp. Announces the Aegis Capital Corp. Virtual Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2022 / Aegis Capital Corp. ("Aegis") a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm is pleased to announce the Aegis Capital Corp. Virtual Conference taking place February 23, 2022 through February 25, 2022

Aegis Capital Corp. will be hosting three full days of fireside chats and presentations from companies across industries including technology, healthcare, automotive, real-estate, and financial services. Aegis is bringing together more than fifty companies to share their vision with the investing public. Audience members will have the chance to pose questions to presenters and panelists, interact with other participants, and access company presentations and video recordings of each session.

Isaac L. Eide, Head of Investment Banking commented: "We are pleased to announce the Aegis Capital Corp. 2022 Virtual Conference. With the new year already underway, Aegis is excited to showcase issuers across industries and geographies so that attendees can learn about new opportunities with smaller companies. With panels focused on a variety of new and growing industries, we look forward to introducing visionaries to our attendees."

Anthony Lapadula, Head of Capital Markets commented: "We are pleased to present our first virtual conference with exposure to various issuers across a spectrum of industries with primary focus on life science and technology. We look forward to presenting issuers to our institutional clientele and hope this value add will showcase our efforts to bring additional accretive value to our friends and clients. We looking forward to a successful and educational conference!"

The Aegis Capital Corp. Virtual Conference will take place beginning at 8:30 a.m. on February 23, 2022. For more information about participating companies or to register, please visit https://www.aegiscapcorp.com/2022-aegis-virtual-conference/.

About Aegis Capital Corporation:

Aegis Capital Corporation "Aegis" has been in business for over 35 years catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.Aegis is able to provide quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Correspondent Services whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. Member: FINRA / SIPC

Any questions contact:

Michael Pata, Head of Business Development

Telephone: 1-212-813-1010

mpata@aegiscapcorp.com

This communication is for informational purposes only and is an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any financial instrument or an official confirmation of any transaction. Aegis Capital Corp. is not a tax advisor, so participants are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors prior to undertaking any transaction with tax implications. All information presented at the Aegis Capital Corp. Virtual Conference is the property of the presenting companies and are not guaranteed as to completeness or accuracy. Aegis undertakes no responsibility for such presentations or to provide updates in the event of any changes to the information presented.

