OneRail, an innovative leading provider of solutions in last mile delivery fulfillment, recently announced that it has been positioned by Gartner as a Representative Vendor in the Market Guide for Vehicle Routing and Scheduling and Last Mile Technologies.

"Being officially named in a Gartner Market Guide is an honor, and for us, being part of the ecosystem further affirms our position as a competitor in the fulfillment space," said OneRail CEO Founder Bill Catania. "This announcement comes on the heels of recognition on Retail Today's Retail CIO Radar for 2022 list, and we hope to continue this path of notoriety toward becoming the comprehensive choice for last mile delivery fulfillment." View a complimentary copy of the Market Guide for Vehicle Routing and Scheduling and Last-Mile Technologies to learn more about OneRail's solution offerings at https://go.onerail.com/Vehicle-Routing-and-Scheduling-and-Last-Mile-Technologies. (Graphic: Business Wire)

As organizations continue to seek ways to optimize fleet operations, supply chain technology leaders can use the research in the Market Guide to understand the existing market and evaluate solutions.

OneRail's unparalleled national courier network of 9 million drivers across more than 220 major U.S. cities is part of a comprehensive SaaS solution that includes a smart-matching API, 24/7 Exceptions Assist team and micro fulfillment centers to monitor store-level inventory. The platform easily integrates with shippers' and couriers' existing supply chain solutions and systems of record. OneRail is the comprehensive choice for retailers, product distributors and manufacturers to minimize costs, increase delivery speed and streamline their overall last mile delivery workflow with an on-time delivery rate of 98.6 percent.

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner, Market Guide for Vehicle Routing and Scheduling and Last-Mile Technologies, Oscar Sanchez Duran, Bart De Muynck, Carly West, 13 December 2021

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About OneRail

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, OneRail is changing the face of fulfillment, with a comprehensive 4-in-1 last mile delivery solution that improves dependability, speed and cost. Between its massive national courier network of 9 million drivers, API-driven platform instantly matching deliveries to couriers, a 24/7 Exceptions Assist team that gets ahead of delays, and micro fulfillment to monitor inventory, OneRail combines top-tier technology with the critical human element. Available as a standalone platform or easily integrated with an existing TMS, OneRail helps global brands across retail, product distribution, construction and materials, and more optimize their last mile delivery workflow. To learn more about OneRail, visit OneRail.com.

