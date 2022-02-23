Anzeige
23.02.2022
ZAB COBALT SIA has been granted the status of Certified Adviser on Nasdaq Riga First North market

Management Board of Nasdaq Riga, AS has decided to grant ZAB COBALT SIA the
status of Certified Adviser on Nasdaq Riga First North (MTF) market as of
February 23, 2022. 

More information is available here.

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com/

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
