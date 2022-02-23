Ant Group has been named a Top 100 Global Innovator 2022. The annual list from Clarivate, a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, identifies organizations at the pinnacle of the global innovation landscape by measuring excellence focused on exceptional consistency and scale in innovativeness.

Together with 100 companies including Intel, HP and Qualcomm, Ant Group has been named as one of the top innovators. In 2021, Ant Group obtained over 6,600 new patents globally. Since 2017, the number of patents held by Ant Group has increased near 38 times to over 15,000 in less than five years.

"Ant Group's incorporation in the Top 100 Global Innovators 2022 is due to the consistent high performance of their inventions, at international scale, when compared to technically comparable patented ideas from all other innovators. In particular, their inventions' influence on the research ideas of other innovators is exceptional, demonstrating the leading nature of their innovation," said Ed White, Chief Analyst and Vice President of IP and Innovation Research, Clarivate.

"We are delighted to have our innovation capabilities recognized by Clarivate as one of the Top 100 Global Innovator 2022," said Benjamin Bai, Vice President and Chief Intellectual Property Counsel of Ant Group. "Using innovations in key technologies, such as blockchain, secure computing, IoT and databases, Ant Group aims to help consumers and business build trust and enable the digital transformation of industries.

According to a report by International Asset Management that cited data from Clarivate's Derwent World Patents Index, Ant Group was the largest holder of blockchain patents in 2020 and its patent strength, a measure of quality, ranked the first in the world. Ant Group also ranked first in global high-correlation authorized blockchain patents list in 2021, according to a report jointly released by IPRdaily, an intellectual property research institution, and incoPat, a global patent database provider.

Gordon Samson, Chief Product Officer, Clarivate, said, "Global inventive activity today is far higher, more diverse and more complex than a decade ago, when we first launched Top 100 Global Innovators. The Top 100 Global Innovators 2022 exemplify above-the-bar excellence in innovation. We congratulate this year's Top 100 companies. They demonstrate the capabilities, consistency and creativity that are delivering new value and ingenuity for the world."

The Top 100 Global Innovators 2022 come from 12 countries and regions. As global ideation patterns change and the way they are measured evolves, the composition of the Top 100 Global Innovators changes too. Clarivate analysts use informatic techniques targeting innovation excellence to compare 50 million ideas, across thousands of baselines, through billions of calculations, to discover the 100 innovators at the very top.?

Methodology

Clarivate has recognized the world's innovators with the Top 100 Global Innovators program annually since 2012. The Top 100 Global Innovators model of excellence calculation uses a mathematical foundation focused on comparison. The methodology has been refreshed for 2022, with the new model of innovation measurement focused on consistent high performance and scale in innovativeness, where all ideas compete equally. The report analyzes data in the Derwent World Patents Index (DWPI) and the Derwent Patents Citation Index. For full information on the methodology used to identify the 2022 list, see here.

About Ant Group

Ant Group aims to create the infrastructure and platform to support the digital transformation of the service industry. It strives to enable all consumers and small and micro businesses to have equal access to financial and other services that are inclusive, green and sustainable.

