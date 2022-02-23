The "Europe Light-as-a-Service Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Light-as-a-Service (LaaS) is a subscription-based lighting industry business model where the end-user or the building owner purchases the light rather than the hardware that delivers it. With this model, the vendor and the end user enter into a multi-year contractual agreement with payment and energy saving details.
LaaS was introduced to avoid the upfront capital investment of lighting, which sometimes becomes a primary reason to halt or delay cost-effective energy and facility projects. The LaaS has different variants and the scope of the study includes LaaS from simple financing to financing plus turnkey services including audit, plan, design, installation, maintenance, and technology upgrade.
This report includes LaaS sold as separate entities and sold as a part of energy performance contracting and energy efficiency service projects. The information is further analyzed geographically (regions include UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Benelux, Norway and the Rest of Europe) with a basic analysis of the end-user vertical market, revenue forecast, and market share information. European-level end-user market analysis is included in the report and segmented into office, hospitality, retail, healthcare, education, industrial, and others.
The others segment includes outdoor applications, high-rise residential buildings, government buildings, museums, sports stadiums, airports, and industrial warehouses. The report also includes European-level lighting application analysis, which is segmented as indoor, outdoor, and specialized lighting applications.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the key growth opportunities for market participants to explore in the forecast period?
- What are the challenges and strategic imperatives for market participants in the light-as-a-service market?
- How would the European Renovation Wave strategy propel light-as-a-service growth?
- Who are the dynamic light-as-a-service players in the European market? What solutions do they offer?
- What are the high growth end-user verticals and lighting applications for LaaS projects?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis Light-as-a-Service Market
- Scope of Analysis
- Key Growth Metrics for LaaS Market
- Distribution Structure for LaaS Market
- Growth Drivers for LaaS Market
- Growth Restraints for LaaS Market
- Revenue Forecast LaaS Market
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Verticals LaaS Market
- Revenue Forecast by Lighting Applications LaaS Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis LaaS Market
- Revenue Share LaaS Market
- Revenue Share Analysis LaaS Market
3. Regional Outlook Light-as-a-Service Market
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Benelux
- Nordics
- Rest of Europe
4. Case Studies Light-as-a-Service Market
- Case Study Sustainable lighting
- Case Study Illumination and Energy Savings
- Case Study Energy-efficient LED Upgrades
5. Growth Opportunity Universe Light-as-a-Service
- Growth Opportunity 1: Digital Lighting Services to Accelerate LaaS Model
- Growth Opportunity 2: Renovation Strategy to Increase LaaS Adoption in Renovation Projects
- Growth Opportunity 3: Target Specialised Lighting Applications for LaaS Expansion
