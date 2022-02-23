Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective - 2 Tage bis zur Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14156 ISIN: GB00BYMT0J19 Ticker-Symbol: LIA 
Stuttgart
23.02.22
08:02 Uhr
63,00 Euro
+2,00
+3,28 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
LIVANOVA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIVANOVA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
63,0064,5012:24
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LIVANOVA
LIVANOVA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LIVANOVA PLC63,00+3,28 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.