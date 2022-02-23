Company Files Form 40-F with SEC in Preparation for Nasdaq Listing

Carbon Streaming Corporation (NEO: NETZ) (OTCQB: OFSTF) (FSE: M2Q) ("Carbon Streaming" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing of a registration statement Form 40-F ("Form 40-F") with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), a significant milestone in the process for the Company to list its common shares and warrants on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (the "Nasdaq"). A copy of the Form 40-F is available on the Company's website at www.carbonstreaming.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

"This represents a significant milestone in the process for the Company to list its common shares and warrants on a major U.S. exchange," stated Chief Executive Officer Justin Cochrane. "The anticipated listing on Nasdaq allows us to further expand our shareholder base, offering investors exposure to carbon credits a burgeoning new asset class and the opportunity to invest with us in delivering a low carbon future."

Listing of the Company's common shares and warrants on Nasdaq remains subject to the approval of Nasdaq and the satisfaction of all applicable listing and regulatory requirements, including effectiveness of the Form 40-F by the SEC. As such, there can be no assurances that the Company's common shares and warrants will be listed on Nasdaq or that the Form 40-F will be declared effective by the SEC.

Following receipt of all required approvals, the Company will issue a press release announcing its first trading date on Nasdaq. Carbon Streaming's common shares will continue to trade on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol OFSTF until the commencement of trading on Nasdaq. Carbon Streaming's common shares and warrants will continue to trade on the NEO Exchange under the ticker symbols "NETZ", "NETZ.WT" and "NETZ.WT.B" respectively, following the completion of the proposed Nasdaq listing.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming is a unique ESG principled company offering investors exposure to carbon credits, a key instrument used by both governments and corporations to achieve their carbon neutral and net-zero climate goals. Our business model is focused on acquiring, managing and growing a high-quality and diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly or indirectly, with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.

The Company invests capital through carbon credit streaming arrangements with project developers and owners to accelerate the creation of carbon offset projects by bringing capital to projects that might not otherwise be developed. Many of these projects will have significant social and economic co-benefits in addition to their carbon reduction or removal potential.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements with respect to the potential listing of Carbon Streaming's common shares and warrants on Nasdaq, the timing thereof, receipt of any regulatory approvals and effectiveness of the Form 40-F by the SEC.

When used in this news release, words such as "estimates", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "will", "believes", "intends" "should", "could", "may" and other similar terminology are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. This forward-looking information is based on the current expectations or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking information is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. They should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be an accurate indication of whether or not such results will be achieved. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: dependence on key management; limited operating history for the Company's current strategy; concentration risk; inaccurate estimates of growth strategy, including the ability of the Company to source appropriate opportunities/investments; volatility in prices of carbon credits and demand for carbon credits; general economic, market and business conditions; failure or timing delays for projects to be validated and ultimately developed or greenhouse gas emissions reductions and removals to be verified and carbon credits issued; uncertainties and ongoing market developments surrounding the regulatory framework applied to the verification, and cancellation of carbon credits and the Company's ability to be, and remain, in compliance; actions by governmental authorities, including changes in or to government regulation, taxation and carbon pricing initiatives; uncertainties surrounding the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; foreign operations and political risks; risks arising from competition and future acquisition activities; due diligence risks, including failure of third parties' reviews, reports and projections to be accurate; global financial conditions, including fluctuations in interest rates, foreign exchange rates and stock market volatility; dependence on project developers, operators and owners, including failure by such counterparties to make payments or perform their operational or other obligations to the Company in compliance with the terms of contractual arrangements between the Company and such counterparties; failure of projects to generate carbon credits, or natural disasters such as flood or fire which could have a material adverse effect on the ability of any project to generate carbon credits; change in social or political views towards climate change and subsequent changes in corporate or government policies or regulations; operating and capital costs; potential conflicts of interest; unforeseen title defects; the Company's ability to complete proposed acquisitions and the impact of such acquisitions on the Company's business; anticipated future sources of funds to meet working capital requirements; future capital expenditures and contractual commitments; expectations regarding the Company's growth and results of operations; the Company's dividend policy; volatility in the market price of the Company's common shares or warrants; the effect that the issuance of additional securities by the Company could have on the market price of the Company's common shares or warrants; and the other risks disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's Annual Information Form dated as of September 27, 2021 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These risks, as well as others, could cause actual results and events to vary significantly. Accordingly, readers should exercise caution in relying upon forward-looking statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

