HyET Solar and the Delft University of Technology are developing a photovoltaic foil technology that is claimed to be suitable for any type of surface. The solar foil has a 12.0% conversion efficiency and is based on hydrogenated amorphous silicon and nanocrystalline silicon in a tandem cell configuration.Netherlands-based flexible solar module maker HyET Solar and the Delft University of Technology (TU Delft) have announced a cooperation agreement to further develop HyEt Solar's photovoltaic foil technology, which the company claims can be adapted to almost any type of surface. "TUDelft will ...

