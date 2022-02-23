ePlay Digital Inc: Klocked Announces "Secret 3k Run/Walk" Partnership

5th Annual Secret 3k charity event partnership allows participants to Klock their run

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2022 / ePlay Digital Inc . ( CSE:EPY )( OTC PINK:EPYFF )( FSE:2NY2 ) (the "Company") today announced that the recently released award-winning Klocked App has partnered with The Secret 3k Run/Walk . Registration for the March 2, 2022 Secret 3k event is now open through the Running Room .

Registered participants , schools , and groups can run together, from wherever they are, with The Secret 3k and Klocked. The Secret 3k event takes place Wednesday, March 2 starting a 6:00 PM eastern / 3:00 PM pacific.

The 5th Annual The Secret 3k is held during the week of International Women's Day. The race celebrates the right to be free to run. The history of The Secret 3k was inspired by the first ever marathon held in Afghanistan in 2015 - a marathon that both men and women were able to participate in but had to keep a secret. Why? There are still places in the world where women are not allowed to run or walk outside. However, a community in Afghanistan courageously carved out a new way forward for the next generation. The Secret 3k carries on this tradition while raising awareness and donations.

"The Secret 3k has a powerful backstory emerging from the first marathon in Afghanistan which had to be run in secret locations," says Tarra Williamson, The Secret 3k Race Director. "Working with Klocked gives participants an option to create powerful memories from their participation even when it can't be in-person."

Klocked, The Secret 3k, and the Running Room invite everyone to come together in solidarity to support the right all humans should have to walk or run free of fear in their community.

"We all should have the right to walk and run free from fear in their community," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital and co-creator of Klocked. "We know this is not true for everybody. Partnering with The Secret 3k is an honor."

By participating in The Secret 3k you are helping increase awareness about gender equality issues, and, by making a donation, you are helping to further the work of the charity partners to build safe and inclusive spaces that promote gender equality. Together we can empower women and girls through education and sport. Make a difference by signing up to participate in The Secret 3K and inviting a friend to join you today.

All Secret 3K participants will have the option to unlock special digital race t-shirts, digital finisher's medals, and digital race bib for their Klocked avatars. They can also level-up with special edition premium digital merch and climb the overall and divisional Klocked leaderboards. Klocked app participants will be able to teleport to two different Secret 3k courses for the real-time race experience on March 2.

Klocked Secret 3k participants running anywhere in the world will receive:

awesome augmented reality unboxing experience

digital race t-shirt and race bib

augmented reality finisher's medal

race audio coaching guide

race landmark announcements

get added to division leaderboard

earn points to unlock special features

replays and highlights

spectator code to send to family and friends to watch the race

To register and obtain more information visit The Secret 3k

About The Secret 3k

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game and sports metaverse creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including the award-winning augmented reality running app, Klocked.run , sports gaming app Fan Freak , flagship title Big Shot Basketball and Howie Mandel mobile game collaboration - HowiesGames.com . ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and eSports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay's wholly-owned subsidiary Mobovivo eSports specializes in augmented reality, 3D metaverse, mobile game development and mobile eSports streaming.

