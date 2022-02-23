Ibex Limited: ibex Celebrates 5-Year Anniversary of ibex Cares with More Than $250,000 in Donations Earmarked for Local Charities in 2022

Philanthropic program gives back to local communities worldwide

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2022(NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, is celebrating the 5-year anniversary of ibex Cares, the company's global philanthropic program that supports local communities where the company operates. This year, the program will be responsible for giving more than $250,000 in donations to local charities and causes.



ibex is committed to meaningfully investing in its employees and the communities where they live and work. Employees themselves choose the local charities they want to support and strive to make a difference in the lives of the people closest to them-including friends, family members and co-workers.

ibex and its employees are also there to help their own when disaster strikes in local communities. Most recently, employees came together to raise more than $100,000 in support of storm victims affected by Super Typhoon Odette. ibex is matching that donation, providing an additional $100,000 to aid in the recovery. These funds will go to ibex team members in Bohol, Philippines who bore the brunt of Odette, suffering catastrophic losses to their homes and personal belongings.

Other ibex Cares initiatives around the globe include:

USA: ibex is actively investing in 10 charity outreach programs across the country, including Ronald McDonald House, the Humane society, Central Oregon Veteran Outreach, Relay for Life, and Sojourners Women's and Children's Shelter. This year, ibex is also working alongside the Make-A-Wish Foundation to support the effort of giving hope for the new year.

Pakistan: ibex is working with the Citizens Foundation in Pakistan to support their mission of creating low-cost schools. In the past they have worked with Akhuwat Foundation to support water conservation and are responsible for helping to educate 200 deaf children in Pakistan through Deaf Reach.

Nicaragua: ibex is supporting the Hogar de Ancianos San Antonio nursing home and employees are giving back through meaningful volunteer work for the elderly community.

Philippines: From helping underprivileged children with schooling to assisting employees when they face tragedy, ibex is focused on bolstering Filipino communities in need. Their annual contributions to schools in metro Manila and their internal outreach programs are unmatched.

Jamaica: ibex is partnering with the Jamaica Cancer Society to join the fight against breast cancer. They're committed to supporting local Children's Homes and have worked with Habitat for Humanity in recent times. Local teams are currently raising funds that will directly assist several of our own, as they walk the road to recovery.

Honduras: ibex is supporting Casa Hogar, a home for marginalized and vulnerable children and youth rescued from the urban streets of Honduras.

"At ibex we believe that each and every one of us is responsible for the footprint we make on the world," said Paul Inson, Chief People Officer at ibex. "ibex Cares represents our commitment to adopting and maintaining business practices that hold us accountable, while leaving our operating areas better than we found them. These programs are actively managed and aligned with our goal to do things the R.I.T.E. Way-with Respect, Integrity, Transparency, and Excellence."

