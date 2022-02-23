Bergio International, Inc.: Bergio International Reports A Profitable EBITDA Fourth Quarter And Year End Results With Almost 1800% Gross Sales Increase

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2022 / Bergio International, Inc. ("Bergio," or the "Company") ( OTC PINK:BRGO ), an American holding corporation and global leader in fine and fashion jewelry reports its unaudited EBITDA financial results for the fourth quarter and year end of 2021.

In the fourth quarter, worldwide gross sales reached $5.536 million ending December 31, 2021, an approximate 1,800% increase compared to $294,129 during the same period the prior year.

For the year end, worldwide gross sales reached $10.998 million compared to the previous year's sales of $584,806 which is approximately an increase of 1,800%. Gross profit remained stable despite the integration of the consolidated financials of Gearbubble which has sold at lower wholesale margins.

The company reports EBITDA fourth quarter net income of $410,402 in 2021 compared to $25,310 for the same period of the previous year which is an increase of 1,521%. And, announces the year end results of 2021, a loss of ($554,937) compared to a loss of ($148,350) in the previous year.

Berge Abajian, CEO of Bergio International Inc., shared, "We're thrilled with our Q4 unaudited and internal results showing for the first time the fruitfulness of our strategic acquisitions… profitability based on EBITDA. And, also I would like to add that these are partial revenue numbers for each company for 2021 and we expect this year that when all companies report their financials for the full year that revenue will increase drastically."

He emphasized, "These financials have been presented to our auditors and they will be filed within our deadline. I don't see any major changes but will wait for the final consent of our auditors."

"We have finally turned a corner. Our 2021 acquisitions have started to integrate into our brand portfolio which is reflected in the fourth quarter and year end results. Currently, we have opportunities that we are exploring to expand from our Shopify platform to other eCommerce marketplaces like Amazon, Etsy, Walmart, and other acquisitions for logistics and eCommerce brands that fit our model."

2021 Highlights: EBITDA Fourth Quarter & Year End

Fourth quarter gross sales reached $5.536 million, an approximately 1,800% increase compared to $294,129 the prior year.

Year end gross sales were $10.998 million versus $584,806 in 2020 which was an increase of approximately 1,521%.

Stable gross profit at 56.32% compared to 58.33% in the previous year.

Fourth quarter net income was $410,402 compared to $25,310 for the same period last year for an increase of 1,521%.

$25,310 for the same period last year for an increase of 1,521%. Year end loss of ($554,937) compared to a loss of ($148,350) in 2020.

About Bergio International, Inc.

The Bergio brand, the primary portfolio asset, is associated with high-quality, handcrafted, and individually designed pieces with a European sensibility, Italian craftsmanship, and a bold flair for the unexpected. Established in 1995, Bergio's signature innovative design, coupled with extraordinary diamonds and precious stones, earned the company recognition as a highly sought-after purveyor of rare and exquisite treasures from around the globe. With family jewelry roots reaching back to the 1930s, founder, CEO, and designer Berge Abajian is a third-generation jeweler, blending superior knowledge in design and manufacturing to create unparalleled collections in craftsmanship and style. The Bergio brand features fine jewelry, silver fashion jewelry, bridal, couture, and leather accessories, ranging in price from $50 to $250,000. For further information, please visit www.bergio.com .

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding our business strategy and plans as well as expectations of future growth, all of which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and include those related to future financial and operating results, benefits, and synergies of the combined companies, statements concerning the Company's outlook, pricing trends, and forces within the industry, the completion dates of capital projects, expected sales growth, cost reduction strategies, and their results, long-term goals of the Company and other statements of expectations, beliefs, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors, including changes in the general economy; changes in demand for the Company's products or in the cost and availability of its raw materials; the actions of its competitors; the success of our customers; technological change; changes in employee relations; government regulations; litigation, including its inherent uncertainty; difficulties in plant operations and materials; transportation, environmental matters; and other unforeseen circumstances. A number of these factors are discussed in the Company's previous filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this press release. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act") protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

