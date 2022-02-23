Rebrand reflects the company's cutting-edge, user-friendly technology initiatives that spark change on the frontier of Web 3

Effective today, All in Bits, Inc., DBA "Tendermint", the founding team of the Cosmos ecosystem and leading developer of innovative tools for Web 3, will operate under the trademark, "Ignite" with a new, energized brand. The rebrand reflects Ignite's leadership in accelerating the world's transition to a decentralized future by empowering individuals and communities to thrive in the new era of mainstream blockchain services.

A new entity name, corporate brand, brand logo, and brand identity have been developed to represent the inclusivity and diversity of Ignite's evolved vision and mission.

Peng Zhong, CEO of Ignite, says, "The world is at an inflection point where accelerated growth in the Web 3 space will eventually see mass adoption of decentralized services in our everyday lives. We believe it is time to expand our focus to bring more people and organizations into this world."

"What we are developing are the necessary tools for individuals and organizations that will let them engage with and build innovative global communities. Our new brand represents the change we inspire by connecting everyone to this new world of decentralization and interoperability," affirms Zhong.

The rebrand occurs at a time of strong growth for Ignite with the roll-out and continued development of flagship products, Starport and Emeris, gaining massive traction with developers and users alike.

Starport leads in being the all-in-one platform for developers to build and launch any crypto app on a sovereign blockchain, with over 30 production-grade chains and over 500 experimental projects on GitHub, built on its developer-friendly technology. Beta users for Emeris have experienced first-hand the development path of features that allows them to benefit from cross-chain DeFi. More features to look forward to include staking, an airdrop tracker, and a cross-chain DEX aggregator, as Emeris heads towards the official public launch in Spring 2022.

On the employee front, Ignite's rapid scaling saw 90 new hires in 2021, with a current headcount of 120 employees.

The Ignite rebranding marks the start of a dynamic year ahead, with more announcements to come on the business and product front.

About Ignite

Ignite is leading the way in accelerating the world's transition to a decentralized future. Our solutions are developed for individuals, organizations, and global communities to easily build innovative ideas and use decentralized services in their everyday lives. Formerly Tendermint Inc., Ignite holds the legacy as founders of the Cosmos ecosystem, the world's largest cross-chain ecosystem. Together with Ignite, everyone can create meaningful impact for a more transparent and equitable world. For more information, visit ignt.com.

