

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - HOCHTIEF (HOCFF.PK) reported 2021 Group operating profit of 454 million euros, an increase of 26 percent compared to the comparable figure of 359 million euros, prior year. Operating earnings per share was 6.65 euros compared to 5.17 euros. After the one-off charge from Chile, the group achieved a nominal group profit of 208 million euros, a decline of 33% from last year. Nominal earnings per share was 3.05 euros compared to 4.49 euros. Sales volume was 21.38 billion euros, down 0.6%.



The Group noted that an extraordinary one-off effect of 195 million euros from arbitration proceedings on a Chilean project was included in nominal net income for the period.



For 2022, the Group projects operating profit of 475 million euros to 520 million euros.



The dividend of 1.91 euros per share proposed for 2021 corresponds to a payout ratio of 65 percent of nominal consolidated profit.







