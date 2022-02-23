Following its unicorn status, commercetools taps accomplished marketing leader Jen Jones to accelerate and revolutionize the world of enterprise commerce software

commercetools, a leading digital commerce platform and creator of headless commerce, today announced the appointment of Jen Jones as the company's first chief marketing officer (CMO).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220223005287/en/

Jen Jones, Chief Marketing Officer, commercetools (Photo: Business Wire)

The addition of Jones and further investment in marketing comes on the heels of commercetools achieving unicorn status in 2021 as a privately held company worth over $1 billion. With over two decades of B2B technology marketing experience, Jones will remain in the U.S. reporting directly to Dirk Hoerig, co-founder and CEO at commercetools, and will focus on building the company's brand while continuing to scale the growth commercetools has experienced.

"We are thrilled to have Jen join commercetools during this transition point in eCommerce when enterprises of all sizes are feeling immense pressure to move off legacy solutions," said Hoerig. "As commercetools continues to disrupt the digital commerce industry, Jen's knowledge of B2B technology and expertise in leading elite marketing teams will be vital in expanding our global reach across North America, Europe, APAC and beyond. We're confident that Jen will further define our brand presence and help lead our evolution to challenging and changing the world of enterprise commerce software."

Jones brings decades of experience in building global marketing teams, including serving as the CMO of Dataminr where she built an extraordinary marketing team and supported the company's rapid growth. Prior to Dataminr, she served as SVP of corporate marketing at Cision, and director of industry product marketing at Oracle Marketing Cloud.

"At commercetools, I have the opportunity to combine my passion for cutting-edge technology with my belief that great brands are grounded in anticipating and serving their customers' needs," said Jones. "By building a world-class marketing team, we will be able to accelerate our strong growth and establish commercetools' position as the superior company serving as the eCommerce backbone to some of the world's largest and most innovative commerce companies. I'm excited for the journey ahead to support our customers in realizing the immense benefits of modernizing their customer buying experience."

As commercetools rapidly expands its presence in the global B2B and B2C eCommerce markets having recently signed major brands including The Very Group, L.L. Bean, Lululemon, and Kaiser Permanente among others, commercetools is well positioned for accelerated advancement. Jones joins commercetools following its most recent $140M Series C funding round and acquisition of leading frontend platform, Frontastic, supporting its mission to become the global market leader in commerce experience technologies.

commercetools is also recognized as a two-time Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, medaled in nine categories for cost-effective compelling commerce experiences by the Paradigm B2B Combine 2021 Digital Commerce Solutions for B2B report (Enterprise Edition), and was awarded the Top Supplier Retail Award in 2021 by the EHI Retail Institute.

To learn more about commercetools, visit https://commercetools.com/

About commercetools

commercetools is the world's leading platform for next-generation B2C and B2B commerce. To break the market out of being restrained by legacy suites, commercetools invented a headless, API-first, multi-tenant SaaS commerce platform that is cloud-native and uses flexible microservices. Using modern development building blocks in a true cloud platform provided by commercetools, customers can deliver the best commerce experiences across every touchpoint on a large scale. commercetools has offices across the US, Europe, and Asia Pacific, with headquarters in Germany. Since 2010, commercetools software has been implemented by Fortune 500 companies across multiple industries, from retail to manufacturing to telecommunications and fashion. More information can be found at www.commercetools.com.

