Vaco: Plantensive Receives a Top Partner Leadership Award from Blue Yonder

Plantensive awarded North American Regional Consulting Partner of The Year

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2022 / Plantensive , MorganFranklin Consulting's supply chain and retail planning provider, has been recognized at Blue Yonder's 2021 Partner Leadership Awards as the North American "Regional Consulting Partner of the Year."

In a recent news release from Blue Yonder , the company announced the Partner Leadership Award winners and stated "[t]he award-winning partners worked collaboratively with Blue Yonder to guide customers to choose, implement and extend the right Blue Yonder solutions, helping them predict and pivot their supply chains through continued disruptions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges. As a result, customers across logistics, manufacturing and retail were able to deliver increased operational performance, higher levels of agility, and greater returns on their investment from Blue Yonder's solutions."

Plantensive is very excited to be recognized by Blue Yonder as the consulting partner of the year. This award reinforces Plantensive's commitment to its clients and partnership with Blue Yonder. Plantensive with MorganFranklin Consulting is also proud to be a platinum sponsor at the Blue Yonder ICON 2022 conference .

"The relationship with Blue Yonder has been central to our growth as a firm," said Dan Luttner, managing partner at Plantensive. "As more clients come to require cutting-edge, dynamic solutions to help plan their supply chain, we see Blue Yonder standing out as a solutions provider capable of providing superior returns."

Earlier this year, Plantensive's supply chain services were added to MorganFranklin's suite of services. MorganFranklin and Plantensive already worked together extensively as sister companies to execute consulting projects across retail, distribution, CPG, and manufacturing verticals. This re-alignment represented a unique opportunity to accelerate growth for each business while enhancing the experience for mutual clients and targets.

Plantensive, a MorganFranklin company, has over 15+ years of experience delivering implementations, upgrades, and integrations of Blue Yonder software solutions within the supply chain, merchandising, and category management domains. With hundreds of successful client engagements, we help retailers and manufacturers realize the value and maximize ROI from their Blue Yonder applications. To learn more about our Blue Yonder services, click here .

About Plantensive, a MorganFranklin Consulting Company:

Plantensive, a MorganFranklin company, is a supply chain and retail planning solutions provider to many of the fortune 500 and mid-market companies across the CPG, distribution, manufacturing, and retail industries. Plantensive provides end-to-end supply chain solutions and proven tools to accelerate value by building, implementing and optimizing dynamic, reliable supply chain solutions aligned with business strategies.

MorganFranklin Consulting is a management advisory firm that works with leading businesses to address critical finance, technology, supply chain and business objectives. MorganFranklin is headquartered in the Washington D.C. area with regional offices in New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Raleigh, Charlotte, Nashville, Dallas, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The firm supports clients across the globe. For more information visit: www.morganfranklin.com .

