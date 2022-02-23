Engage People Achieves 33% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth

A 94% increase in revenue on the loyalty network's Access+ "pay with points" tech solution helps push overall performance higher

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2022 / Engage People , the only loyalty network that enables program members to pay with points (PwP) directly at checkout, today announced a 33% increase in year-over-year revenue in 2021.

Access+, Engage People's platform that powers the loyalty network and PwP capabilities, grew revenue by 94% - a signal of continued demand from retailers and financial institutions (FIs) for the convenience of paying with points. In addition, its Podium Loyalty platform saw revenue increase by more than 32%, and merchandise and gift card sales through the platform increased by more than 23% last year. The growth achieved across Engage People's suite of loyalty solutions is attributed to the company's dedication to expanding its loyalty network while enabling a better customer experience for its partners.

"2021 was a year of growth for our business as a whole, from attracting new partners to strengthening our investment in expanding talent," said Jonathan Silver , CEO of Engage People. "We've created a strong foundation for the year ahead, and we're energized by the prospect of adding more retailers and FIs to our loyalty network - ultimately, helping them to deliver pay-with-points capabilities to their customers."

In order to support the growth of the business, Engage People added 52 new employees in 2021 and is seeking to fill additional positions in 2022.

Other key highlights over the past year include:

Engage People's inclusion in Loyalty360's first-ever Technology Today report . The company was listed as an "All-in-one (Tech + Strategy Shop) Supplier".

. The company was listed as an "All-in-one (Tech + Strategy Shop) Supplier". The company's inclusion in Forrester's "Now Tech: Promotions and Offer Management Providers, Q3 2021" report.

report. Engage People's recognition by Startup Canada as one of the top companies in the nation.

This announcement follows the November launch of two exclusive studies examining loyalty trends in partnership with The Wise Marketer. For more, visit www.engagepeople.com.

About Engage People

Engage People is the only loyalty network that enables program members to pay with points directly at checkout. The global technology provider connects loyalty programs with global payment systems and online retailers, and covers 100% of the top purchase categories in North America. Leading banks and retailers around the world rely on Engage People for its first-of-its-kind loyalty network and pay-with-points capabilities. Engage People is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and has offices in the U.S., Canada and Italy. For more information visit: www.engagepeople.com .

