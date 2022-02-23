Anzeige
WKN: A116ZH ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 Ticker-Symbol: IT3 
Frankfurt
23.02.22
08:02 Uhr
1,190 Euro
-0,020
-1,65 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CUSTODIAN REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CUSTODIAN REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
23.02.2022 | 15:52
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Custodian REIT plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Custodian REIT plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 23-Feb-2022 / 14:21 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

23 February 2022

Custodian REIT plc

("Custodian REIT" or "the Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, announces that as required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse (the "Market Abuse Regulations"), the Company was notified on 23 February 2022 of the following transaction by Laura Mattioli, daughter of Ian Mattioli, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, relating to the purchase of ordinary shares. The Directors of the Company are satisfied they are not in possession of any inside information which has not already been notified via a Regulatory Information Service. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
 
a)      Name 
                                          Laura Mattioli 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                                          PCA 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                                          Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                                          Custodian REIT plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                                          2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
                                          Ordinary Shares of 1 pence per share 
       Description of the financial instruments, type of instruments 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
 
 
                                          GB00BJFLFT45 
b)      Nature of the transactions 
                                          Purchase of Shares 
 
                                          Price(s)      Volume(s) 
c) 
       Price(s) and volume(s)                        101.0 pence     250,000 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
 
 
 
d)      - Aggregated volume 
                                          250,000 
 
 
       - Price 
                                          101.0 pence 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
e)                                         Purchase of shares 
 
h)      Date of the transaction 
                                          22 February 2022 
 
i)      Place of the transaction 
                                          London Stock Exchange

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. Upon publication of this announcement, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

- Ends -

For further information, please contact: 

Custodian Capital Limited 
Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 
                           www.custodiancapital.com 
Numis Securities Limited 
Nathan Brown / Hugh Jonathan Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
               www.numiscorp.com 
 
Camarco 
Ed Gascoigne-Pees       Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984 
               www.camarco.co.uk

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BJFLFT45 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     CREI 
LEI Code:   2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 
Sequence No.: 144945 
EQS News ID:  1286925 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1286925&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 23, 2022 09:21 ET (14:21 GMT)

