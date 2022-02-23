Qatar Tourism: The Hottest 10 New Restaurants Coming to Qatar in 2022

DOHA, Qatar, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM bringing the world to its Middle Eastern peninsula this year, Qatar is welcoming a wave of new international restaurants. The upcoming dining outlets, paired with the destination's extensive existing foodie portfolio, are set to position Qatar as a leading culinary destination.

Chief Operating Officer of Qatar Tourism, Berthold Trenkel, said: "Good food is an integral part of any trip, and in Qatar, foodies have the pick of the world when it comes to dining out. With residents from more than 100 countries, the dining options here truly reflect our multicultural society. From the streets of Italy and mountains of Turkey, to the shores of Greece and cities of Japan, we are excited to see even more global kitchens will make their way to Qatar this year."

So, for those on the hunt for the most sensational new culinary hotspots, Qatar Tourism has rounded up some of the most mouth-watering restaurants to look forward to in 2022.

ADRIFT Ami by David Myers(Q2 2022)

David Myers aims to bring the rustic charm of Provence to life using his Michelin pedigree to serve an elevated culinary journey. Embracing a farm-to-table philosophy, visitors will be presented with beautiful dishes inspired by the south of France, at Le Royal Méridien Doha.

Yedi Terrace (Q2 2022)

Le Royal Méridien Doha is bringing Turkey's rich history, enthused with the vibrancy of modern-day Turkey, from Izmir-born Chef Esat Akyildiz. The alfresco poolside restaurant will offer a warm ambience, laid-back beach house vibes, and authentic Anatolian cuisine from the seven regions of Turkey.

Chotto Matte (April 2022)

Originally launched in London, with outlets across the world, Chotto Matte will bring one of the most significant manifestations of Nikkei cuisine to Qatar. Coming from restaurateur Kurt Zdesar, Chotto Matte will open at The St. Regis Marsa Arabia Island, The Pearl Qatar.

Babel (May 2022)

Babel will take diners on a unique trip of award-winning Lebanese cuisine, exploring combinations of inherited ingredients, reflecting all that Lebanon has to offer. At Babel, food becomes a common language, bringing together sophisticated recipes that were reimagined to provide a progressive cuisine.

KAIA (Q2 2022)

A boutique escape at the Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas, KAIA will offer Asian-Pacific-inspired cuisine and a curated menu of premium dishes and pairing beverages. Compelling entertainment will be provided by powerhouse DJs and unique party concepts.

The Score(Q2 2022)

This trendy gastro and sports bar at the Pullman Doha West Bay will serve contemporary American cuisine. The menu will boast traditional favourites such as 'The Massive Beef Rib Burger' and the 'Any Given Sunday' dessert, served alongside live screening of major sports events.

SUSHISAMBA (Q3 2022)

Known for its Japanese, Brazilian and Peruvian cuisine, SUSHISAMBA is coming to Qatar. Located in the upcoming Waldorf Astoria in Qatar Entertainment City, the expansive beachfront dining venue will be the fifth SUSHISAMBA in the world, serving a diverse menu.

OCTA (Q3 2022)

Inspired by marine wildlife, Octa is full of flavour, life, and colour. The trendy, sophisticated and exclusive restaurant will serve delicious seafood, live music, and the sounds of the coolest DJs, based at Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas.

Beef Bar Doha (TBC 2022)

Located in the heart of the Lusail Marina district, Riccardo Giraudi brings the Beef Bar to the coast of the city, with tantalising cuts, right by the blues of the Arabian Gulf.

AZURE Beach Club(TBC 2022)

Visitors will be thrilled with Qatar's coolest new beach club in the city, where guests can enjoy sun, sea and sand. Located on the upcoming Qetaifan Island, Qatar's first entertainment island overlooking the stunning waters of the Arabian Gulf. AZURE Beach Club will be the place to be seen in Qatar in 2022.

This year's new restaurants add to a plethora of dining outlets that opened in 2021, including COYA, Dante Cucina Italiana, EL&N London, and Meatsmith, among many more.

Visitors interested in more information on where to dine, should visit here: https://www.visitqatar.qa/en/things-to-do/food-drink

