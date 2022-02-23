Nexthink, the leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management software, today announced that the company smashed growth projections in 2021. The shift to remote and hybrid work environments coupled with trends such as The Great Resignation has triggered a change in the way organizations think about employee satisfaction, sentiment and productivity. With this change of mindset comes a need to better understand digital employee experience at the device and application level, including increased demand for tools that allow for better visibility across work-from-anywhere environments. This upswing in momentum demonstrates the value of Nexthink's offerings, as the company continues to consistently outperform itself and rapidly expand market share.

"Hybrid work, SaaS applications adoption and cloud computing are creating a new reality for IT teams," said Pedro Bados, CEO and co-founder of Nexthink. "Traditional infrastructure monitoring and application monitoring are no longer enough. IT teams need to understand what employees are facing across any application or service whether they are working at home, in the office or in between. The growth that we are currently experiencing demonstrates the unprecedented demand for these types of insights, which will remain a crucial component for business success moving forward."

Highlights of 2021 include:

Strong Business Growth. Growing year over year ARR (annual recurring revenue) by 42% globally, with over 66% ARR growth in North America, reaching the milestone of 15M endpoints. Nexthink's net expansion has reached 124% and is achieving a high renewal rate of 98.4%.

Rapid Customer and Partner Expansion. Signing more than 160 new customers, including E.ON and Syntegon Technology, reaching a total of 1,100 customers worldwide with 42% of new business deal sizes over $100K of ARR. Signed new strategic partnerships with companies such as HP, Citrix, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Qualtrics. Eight out of the top 10 global workplace providers use Nexthink for Digital Employee Experience including the world-leading device providers.

Outstanding Customer Success. Achieving a net promoter score (NPS) of 56 and garnering the 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer Award holding the highest score with 94% of customers declaring they would recommend Nexthink to others.

Continued Innovation. Hired more than 150 developers across the world. Some of the key highlights and innovations launched in 2021 include: Application Experience. Nexthink extended end-to-end experience visibility at the application transaction level including AI-based diagnostics. For the first time, IT teams can go beyond network, sentiment and basic application visibility to deeply analyze and optimize the complete digital experience. Nexthink Library This now contains more than 100 curated content packs to solve the most pressing problems IT teams face such as virtualization, work from home and Windows 11. Green IT. Nexthink launched the first solution for EUC to support Green IT, enabling IT teams to identify and reduce the source of unnecessary energy consumption, e-waste, and CO2 emissions within their digital landscape. DEX Hub. Nexthink launched DEX Hub, a destination for IT professionals to share expertise, ideas and pain points, geared to enable individuals to grow their career and skill set in DEX.

