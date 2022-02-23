Summit Title Completes First Remote Online Notarization within New Hampshire, Powered by Stavvy

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2021 / Stavvy , the fintech company building the future of digital and remote collaboration for mortgage lending, and Summit Title, a customer-focused title company serving New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts, just announced they completed the first remote online notarization (RON) eClosing in the state of New Hampshire.

As consumers increasingly demand fully remote access to facilitate loans and mortgages, states across the country are establishing or expanding RON and related measures. New Hampshire passed RON into law last year, allowing Summit to utilize New Hampshire-based notaries and enabling Stavvy to provide the technology for truly paperless real estate transactions.

"We're thrilled to have conducted the state's first fully remote online title transaction using a New Hampshire notary," says Roselyn J. Langianese, President of Summit Title Services. "By partnering with Stavvy, we're able to provide a secure and seamless experience for our customers. We're looking forward to continuing to offer robust RON and remote options to our customers in New Hampshire and beyond."

"The future of mortgage is digital, and we are at the forefront of this innovation as new regulations open up opportunities across the country," says Henry Smith, Director of Implementation and Support at Stavvy. "Summit Title has been a fantastic partner and we are happy to celebrate this milestone with them. We're looking forward to working more with Summit and other title and settlement companies in New Hampshire to offer RON, eSign, eRecording, and more."

Stavvy's digital closing and servicing platform simplifies the real estate and mortgage transactions from start to finish. Stavvy's Eligibility Engine , the first of its kind, allows users to save time by quickly determining whether a transaction is eligible for Remote Online Notarization (RON), Remote Ink Notarization (RIN), or eRecording. Stavvy's RON tools , which are designed to comply with MISMO® standards, can authenticate identity, tamper-seal all post-closing documents, and verify electronic notarization backed by a secure cryptographic certificate. With Stavvy, everything is streamlined into a single platform to enable greater visibility and faster, easier communication between all applicable parties.

About Stavvy

Stavvy is a Boston-based, venture-backed financial technology company on a mission to manage security risk, eliminate fragmentation, and increase speed, efficiency, and transparency in lending and banking. The company's mission is to transform fragmented workflows into trusted and seamless experiences where technology does the work so people can focus on what matters most. Its platform includes eClosing functionality, like eSign, digital notary, and video conferencing, specifically designed for real estate, legal, and business professionals. To learn more, visit Stavvy.com .

About Summit Title

Summit Title is a full-service title company offering residential and commercial closing services and title insurance in New Hampshire, Southern Maine, and Massachusetts. Summit Title strives to provide excellent customer service, delivering a streamlined, secure, and smooth experience for our partners and clients utilizing the latest technology.

