Three software vendors merge under Haiilo promoting a new approach to employee retainment

COYO (Social Intranet Software), Smarp (Employee Communications Advocacy) and Jubiwee (Employee Engagement Analytics) announced the expansion of their three brands in Western labor markets with the renaming as Haiilo.

The merger will allow for the most complete and consistent approach to attracting and engaging knowledge workers which is one of the most dramatic growth inhibitors companies face since the pandemic started. Based on cutting-edge technology which is already used by 2 million users daily, Haiilo facilitates a new approach to employee engagement: gathering deeper insights into drivers and motivations of employees, then placing substantial efforts on implementing omni-channel employee communications. This is considered a key prerequisite for any unique, unifying corporate culture. Haiilo customers report up to 98% user engagement on their platform.

More than 750 international companies including Amazon, Google, Deutsche Telekom, Ritter Sport, Deutsche Bahn, KPMG and L'Oréal already rely on Haiilo's smart solutions for building a better corporate culture and turn employees into ambassadors. Haiilo has around 300 employees in Atlanta, London, Berlin, Hamburg, Paris and Helsinki, who work together to help other companies achieve more growth, productivity and purpose.

Digital empathy and purpose: New expectations require new solutions

As a new generation of employees enters the workforce, the expectations from work have also evolved. Work from home is considered the norm and a focus on values, experiences and purpose have become the cornerstones of what is expected by employees. Jan Marius Marquardt, founder of COYO and CEO of Haiilo, has witnessed this need first-hand:

"The pandemic wasn't the reason that so many organizations have entirely lost touch with their workforce. It only fast-tracked this development. The meaning of work has been changing especially for the millennials. We are all looking for a sense of belonging and purpose in the company we work for. In short: a home. Companies need to develop whole new skills to address these needs while the shortage of new knowledge workers will continue around the globe."

The Haiilo effect: A digital home for everyone

Haiilo's Digital Engagement Cloud is designed to support the commitment, sense of belonging and efficient communication of employees at work in the best possible way, as well as connecting and binding them and turning them into fans and brand ambassadors. The products of the three companies serve as the technical basis:

Haiilo Home (Social Intranet)

Haiilo Home is a social intranet that serves all employees as the central information hub and combines the benefits of an intuitive knowledge base with the stickiness of a social network. This is where experiences are shared, knowledge is gathered and ideas are lived.

Haiilo Stories (Omnichannel Comms)

Every employee works differently. Employers can push content across any channel or device to specific target groups, be it via email, SharePoint, Slack, Yammer, digital signage or more. Ensure the right information gets to the right people in time.

Haiilo Share (Employee Advocacy)

The most successful brands communicate through their workforce. Companies give their employees the opportunity to tell their stories publicly on social media channels beyond the intranet and thus become credible brand ambassadors. These stories become powerful testimonials in the market and shape a company's image.

Haiilo Insights (People Analytics Platform)

Employee Insights: Companies need valuable insights to promote the commitment of their employees and determine the direction of communications accordingly. Surveys generate a 360° view to understand both the professional and personal goals of employees and identify potential risks early on.

About Haiilo

In 2022, three established software vendors (COYO, Smarp, Jubiwee) in the employee communications and engagement space joined forces to redefine how companies reach, engage and retain their employees.

Today we are one of the world's largest providers of social intranet and employee communications solutions. From offices in Atlanta, London, Hamburg, Berlin, Paris and Helsinki, our team of 300 passionate software and communication experts support customers, including Amazon, Google, Deutsche Telekom, Ritter Sport, KPMG and German Railways, in putting the needs of more than 2 million employees at the forefront of their corporate culture.

With our Employee Engagement Cloud, we offer all the features and insights that companies need to improve corporate culture and establish cross-cutting communication in the workplace.

The Haiilo Employee Engagement Cloud includes four products: Haiilo Home, Haiilo Share, Haiilo Stories and Haiilo Insights.

