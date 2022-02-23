DJ BILENDI: Bilendi surpasses 2023 revenue target 2 years ahead of schedule and changes dimension

BILENDI: Bilendi surpasses 2023 revenue target 2 years ahead of schedule and changes dimension

Bilendi surpasses 2023 revenue target 2 years ahead of schedule

and changes dimension

-- Proforma[1] 2021 revenue of EUR57.9m

-- Organic growth of +21% in 2021 (including +15% in Q4 2021)

-- Strengthened market position in Europe with the acquisition of respondi

Paris, 23 February 2022 - Bilendi, a European leader in research technology and data, announces Q4 2021 and YTD 2021 revenues.

Q4 FY 2021 MEUR (unaudited) 2020 2021[2] ? Organic growth [3] 2020 20212 ? Organic growth 3 France 2.8 3.3 +17.9% stable 8.1 10.2 +25.6% +18.6% International 8.2 11.8 +43.3% +19.6% 26.0 33.9 +30.5% +22.2% Total 11.0 15.1 +37.0% +14.6% 34.1 44.1 +29.3% +21.3%

Q4 2021: turnover growth of +37.0%, of which +14.6% at constant perimeter & exchange rates

In Q4 2021, Bilendi recorded consolidated revenues (including respondi as of 1 December 2021) of EUR15.1m, showing a robust increase of +37.0% (+14.6% organically and at constant exchange rates). Compared to Q4 2019 (before the pandemic), growth is +51% and, organically at constant exchange rates over 2 years, is +27%.

Bilendi's international business (78% of Q4 2021 revenue), continued its strong performance with consolidated revenues of EUR11.8m, up +43.3% (+19.6% organically and at constant exchange rates). All European offices contributed to this strong growth.

In France (22% of Q4 2021 turnover), revenue grew by 17.9% to EUR3.3m (stable organically and at constant exchange rates).

FY 2021: revenue growth of +29.3%, of which +21.3% organic at constant exchange rates

Cumulatively for the year 2021, Bilendi achieved consolidated revenues (including respondi as of 1 December 2021) of EUR44.1m, up +29.3% (+21.3% organically and at constant exchange rates).

Compared to 2019 (before the pandemic), growth is +36% and, organically at constant exchange rates over 2 years, +28.2%.

Surpassing 2023 target and change of scale: FY 2021 proforma sales of EUR57.9m

The Bilendi group changed dimension in 2021 with sustained organic growth of +21.3% and the acquisition of respondi AG.

Bilendi group's turnover in 2020 was EUR34.1m. The new entity, including respondi, will post proforma turnover of EUR57.9 million in 2021, surpassing the EUR50 million target that the Group set itself for 2023, two years ahead of schedule.

Marc Bidou, Chairman and CEO and founder of Bilendi, said: "We have achieved a remarkable result in 2021 in the context of the gradual recovery from the Covid pandemic. This is due to the quality and permanent involvement of the Bilendi & respondi teams. This continued and sustained growth that we have recorded for several years, is also the result of the active investment policy that we have implemented in panels and technology to ensure we continue to offer the highest level of service and the most advanced innovations to our customers."

Further strengthening of our position in Europe and favourable long-term growth prospects

The merger with respondi has created one of the leading European players in market research technologies and data: an increase in the number of panelists; growth and diversification of our client portfolio; expansion of the teams; strengthening of geographical positions, etc.

Bilendi has strong potential and a favorable outlook after consolidating its leading positions in a European market whose dynamics have continued to accelerate during 2021.

In this context, Bilendi fully intends to continue its offensive development strategy combining organic growth and acquisitions.

Next publication: results for the 2021 financial year will be published on 12 April 2022 (after the close of trading), postposed from the original scheduled date of 31 March 2022.

About Bilendi

At a time when the amounts, variety and speed of data being issued and communicated are increasing exponentially, Bilendi provides an innovative technological response to the collection, processing and enhancement of this data.

That is why Bilendi is positioned at the epicentre of data collection for two market segments. These are: Technologies and Services for Market Research and Technologies and Services for Customer Engagement and Loyalty.

We have locations in France, United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Belgium, Morocco. The group also has business activities in Austria and Norway. In 2021, Bilendi achieved a turnover of EUR 44.1 million. The group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

ISIN code FR 0004174233 - MNEMO code. ALBLD - Eligible PEA PME.

www.bilendi.com

[1] Pro forma scope 2021: as if the acquisition of respondi had taken place on 1 January 2021

2 Integration as of 1 January 2021 of 100% of Humanizee SAS, which owns the Discussnow platform and as of 1 December 2021, of 100% of respondi

3 2021 organic scope: excluding the acquisition of Humanizee SAS (Discussnow) and respondi, at constant exchange rates

