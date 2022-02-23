

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After ending the previous session modestly lower, treasuries saw some further downside during the trading day on Wednesday.



Bond prices climbed off their early lows but still ended the day in negative territory. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose by 2.9 basis points to 1.977 percent.



The continued weakness among treasuries came despite intensifying concerns about a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine.



Increases by other safe havens like gold and the U.S. dollar may have reduced the appeal of bonds ahead of an increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve as soon as next month.



Meanwhile, traders largely shrugged off the results of the Treasury Department's auction of $53 billion worth of five-year notes, which attracted above average demand.



The five-year note auction drew a high yield of 1.880 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.49, while the ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.40.



On Thursday, the Treasury is due to finish off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions by revealing the results of this month's auction of $50 billion worth of seven-year notes.



Trading on Thursday may also be impacted by reaction to reports on weekly jobless claims, new home sales and GDP, while traders are likely to keep an eye on the latest developments in Ukraine.







