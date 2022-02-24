DJ Samarkand Group plc: New Client Win - Revolution Beauty

Samarkand Group plc (SMK) Samarkand Group plc: New Client Win - Revolution Beauty 24-Feb-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

24 February 2022

Samarkand Group plc

("Samarkand", the "Company" or together with its subsidiaries the "Group")

-

New Client Win - Revolution Beauty

Samarkand Group plc, the cross-border eCommerce technology solution provider, is pleased to announce it has signed a three-year contract with Revolution Beauty, a global mass beauty and personal care business. The agreement builds on Samarkand Group's existing Nomad Storefront technology by incorporating Revolution Beauty's existing Tmall Global Flagship store, and includes its Nomad Distribution services, through listings on Douyin and other platforms.

The contract appoints Samarkand as the exclusive cross-border eCommerce partner for China and covers a range of marketplace, DTC and social commerce channels and will commence on Tuesday March 1st 2022.

David Hampstead, CEO of Samarkand Group commented: "We are very pleased to be selected as the trusted partner for China of Revolution Beauty, one of the UK's leading direct-to-consumer beauty companies. The Chinese eCommerce market has unique challenges and being selected to represent Revolution Beauty in China reflects our expertise and extensive experience in solving these challenges as international brands look to grow in the market."

For more information, please contact:

Samarkand Group plc Via Alma PR David Hampstead, Chief Executive Officer http://samarkand.global/ Eva Hang, Chief Financial Officer VSA Capital - AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker +44(0)20 3005 5000 Andrew Raca, James Deathe, Pascal Wiese (Corporate Finance) IPO@vsacapital.com Andrew Monk (Corporate Broking) Alma PR +44(0)20 3405 0213 Josh Royston Lily Soares Smith samarkand@almapr.co.uk Joe Pederzolli

Notes to Editors

Revolution Beauty is a global mass beauty and personal care business which operates a multi brand, multi category strategy and sells its products both direct-to-consumer (DTC) via its e-commerce operations, and in physical and digital retailers through wholesale relationships.

The total mass beauty market was worth USD219bn in 2019 and is expected to grow to USD274bn over the next 3 years, driven by a new marketing era dominated by Social Media and influencers. Revolution Beauty has been a leading innovator building a significant global following across social channels, enabling it to spot trends and respond quickly to consumer demand. The Group has offices in the UK, USA, New Zealand and Germany. Revolution Beauty currently employs 411 people.

Samarkand is a cross-border eCommerce technology and retail group focusing on connecting International Brands with China, the world's largest eCommerce market. The Group has developed a proprietary software platform, the Nomad platform, which is integrated across all necessary touchpoints required for eCommerce in China including eCommerce platforms, payments, logistics, social media and customs. The Nomad platform is the foundation on which the Group's Nomad technology and service solutions are built. The core products include Nomad Checkout, Nomad Storefront and Nomad Distribution.

Founded in 2016, Samarkand is headquartered in London, UK with offices in Shanghai and Tokyo employing over 160 staff.

For further information please visit https://www.samarkand.global/

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BLH1QT30 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SMK Sequence No.: 144956 EQS News ID: 1287071 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1287071&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 24, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)