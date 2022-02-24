Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Mangold AB to the Nasdaq Main Market

Stockholm, February 24, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Mangold AB's shares (short name MANG) commences today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs to the Financials Services sector and is the 11th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2022. Mangold was founded in 2000 and for 22 years, the company have offered financial services to companies, institutions, and private individuals, with entrepreneurs and growth companies as the largest customer group. Business operations are divided into the two segments, Investment Banking and Private Banking. Mangold came to Nasdaq First North in 2012 and will be the first company to list on the Stockholm Main Market in 2022. "Today's listing is an important milestone," said Per-Anders Tammerlöv, CEO of Mangold. "It means significant opportunities for us to develop, and generates greater trust in our customers on their journey in the listed environment. We also expect general awareness of us to increase, and are looking forward to welcoming new shareholders!". "We are excited to welcome Mangold as they become the first company to list on the Stockholm Main Market in 2022," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "They play an important part in our financial ecosystem, proving time after time that they can offer financial services to other companies coming to our growth market. We look forward to follow their journey as a Main Market listed company." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Berntsson +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.berntsson@nasdaq.com