24.02.2022 | 08:41
Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Mangold AB to the Nasdaq Main Market

Stockholm, February 24, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Mangold AB's shares (short name MANG) commences today on the Nasdaq Stockholm
Main Market. The company belongs to the Financials Services sector and is the
11th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2022. 

Mangold was founded in 2000 and for 22 years, the company have offered
financial services to companies, institutions, and private individuals, with
entrepreneurs and growth companies as the largest customer group. Business
operations are divided into the two segments, Investment Banking and Private
Banking. Mangold came to Nasdaq First North in 2012 and will be the first
company to list on the Stockholm Main Market in 2022. 

"Today's listing is an important milestone," said Per-Anders Tammerlöv, CEO of
Mangold. "It means significant opportunities for us to develop, and generates
greater trust in our customers on their journey in the listed environment. We
also expect general awareness of us to increase, and are looking forward to
welcoming new shareholders!". 

"We are excited to welcome Mangold as they become the first company to list on
the Stockholm Main Market in 2022," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European
Listings at Nasdaq. "They play an important part in our financial ecosystem,
proving time after time that they can offer financial services to other
companies coming to our growth market. We look forward to follow their journey
as a Main Market listed company." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Rebecka Berntsson
+46 73 449 7122
rebecka.berntsson@nasdaq.com
