

WINDSOR (dpa-AFX) - Centrica plc (CNA.L) reported fiscal year adjusted operating profit of 948 million pounds, an increase of 112% from last year. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was 4.0 pence compared to 2.8 pence.



Fiscal year pretax profit from continuing operations was 767 million pounds compared to a loss of 577 million pounds, last year. Profit per share from continuing operations was 9.9 pence compared to a loss of 4.7 pence.



For the year ended 31 December 2021, Group turnover increased to 14.74 billion pounds from 12.25 billion pounds, previous year. Group revenue from continuing operations included in business performance increased by 23% to 18.3 billion pounds.



The Group is proposing no 2021 final dividend. Looking forward, Centrica plc said its 2022 outlook is broadly positive. With triennial pension negotiations due to conclude in the first half of 2022, the Group said it should soon be in a position to restart paying a dividend out of adjusted earnings and free cash flow.







