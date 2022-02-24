- (PLX AI) - ISS shares fell 4% in early trading after the company issued guidance for 2022 below expectations.
- • ISS sees organic growth this year of above 2%, while consensus was 4.3%
- • Sees operating margin above 3.5% vs. consensus 3.7%
- • Sees free cash flow above DKK 1.3 billion vs. consensus DKK 1.5 billion
- • The guidance is ok, but just below consensus, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said
- • Kepler rates ISS buy, with price target DKK 170
