Plans to reestablish a thriving European solar manufacturing base are underway. As part of the UP Initiative's upcoming Q2 2022 theme on the topic, pv magazine spoke to Johan Lindahl, secretary general of the European Solar Manufacturing Council to understand the challenges and opportunities for domestic manufacturers, and to discover how they could reach the target of forming a full 100GW solar value chain by 2030.Europe remains one of the largest solar installation markets globally; however, its once-thriving manufacturing base ground to a halt around a decade ago as Asian competitors outpriced ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...