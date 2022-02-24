Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Appoints Energy Industry Veteran Gregory Craig to Board of Directors

Respected Energy Executive to Join Board as Independent Director; Public Company Experience to be Vital as SIRC Seeks to Uplist to a National Exchange

EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2022 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power, roofing systems installation and EV charging company, today announced the appointment of Gregory Craig, a veteran entrepreneur, advisor and energy industry veteran, to the Board of Directors.

Gregory Craig is a 30-year US energy industry veteran and noted entrepreneur. Mr. Craig conceived, launched, and helmed wholesale energy trader Cook Inlet Energy, growing it to over $3 billion in US revenue, ultimately selling it to Macquarie Bank to form their US wholesale operations. He went on to lead a successful business turnaround as Chairman and CEO of publicly traded US Retailer Commerce Energy. Most recently, Mr. Craig was Co-Founder, CEO, and Board Member of Griddy Energy, a disruptive tech-based energy retailer and first to market with an app-driven, real-time wholesale, subscription-based model for retail electricity. Additionally, Mr. Craig served as CEO of Star Energy Partners, an East Coast residential electric provider. Mr. Craig was selected to advise several US Energy Secretaries and was a Presidential Appointee and 3-year advisor to US President Bill Clinton. Mr. Craig has been Chairman of the Board of the Price Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at UCLA Anderson for over 10 years where he is "Entrepreneur-in-Residence" and is also a member of the Executive Committee of the Board of Junior Achievement.

"We are privileged to welcome Greg to the Board as an independent Director, bringing significant knowledge on building large scale, profitable energy companies," said David Massey, Chief Executive Officer of Solar Integrated Roofing. "Greg joins us at an opportune time as we enter a new phase of significant expansion of our business. His industry-leading experience in the energy space closely align with our goals and objectives for SIRC and I believe he will prove to be an invaluable asset as we uplist to a national exchange.

"Given the rapid pace of our acquisitions and partnerships - paired with robust organic sales growth, Greg's strategic guidance will help us to build on our momentum and accomplishments as a prominent national brand. His proven leadership experience with fast-scaling energy companies will add relevant depth and perspective to our governance structure as we accelerate our expansion," concluded Massey.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solar power, roofing systems installation and EV charging company specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout the United States. The Company serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation & legacy-focused leadership. The Company's broad array of solutions include sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

