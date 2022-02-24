SNM Global Holdings: SNM Global (SNMN) Executes MOU to Utilize IQPR Water Technology for US Water Infrastructure Projects

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2022 / SNM Global Holdings, (OTC PINK:SNMN), a diversified investment company with expertise in technology, entertainment, global advertising, media and film with a focus on identifying and developing new business opportunities, announces today that Global Clean Water, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of SNM Global Holdings, has executed a Memorandum of Understanding with a world-renowned environmental engineering company to utilize its proprietary iQPR Micro-Quantum Reaction Persistent Technology and up to 2.3 billion dollars in funding as the project sponsor in a joint venture with Global Clean Water to manage its US based projects and provide coordination and liaison with the relevant authorities to implement projects designated for Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nations Act of 2016 by the U.S. Department of the Interior Bureau of Reclamation.

The iQPR Technology offers natural solutions by utilizing the energy that is all around us. It makes use of wave frequencies of micro-molecules in air and water to tackle environmental pollution. Currently, iQPR Technology has unique capabilities to treat rivers, ponds, lakes, sewage plants, retention ponds, and seas. Its potential applications are virtually endless and can be tailor-made to tackle a specific issue or certain pollutants. For example: oil and gas specific pollutants, aquaculture, hydroponics, agriculture, etc.

The benefits of using environmentally friendly 'green' iQPR Technology to reduce environmental impact on water infrastructures across the United States cannot be overstated. Unlike other competitors, iQPR Technology "does not add pollutants" in the process of cleaning pollution. iQPR Technology is environmentally friendly. It uses only quantum waves harnessed from nature to process its formulated change agent from natural mineral water. Absolutely no additives, and no chemicals or biological microbes. Long term application of iQPR Technology will enhance the eco-system and create a healthy environment for living. The technology is designed to enhance the surrounding environment by improving water quality and clarity, eliminating odors, reducing algae population in the water, and preventing algal bloom.

iQPR Technology is extremely effective for treatment of various polluted water, soil, and sludge in rivers, lakes, industrial wastewater, sewage treatment, etc. Turn-around time to achieve desired outcome is relatively short. Results achieved are sustainable with a scheduled maintenance program after the transformation phases. Sludge volume is reduced over time. The iQPR Technology has a proven track record for various water treatment applications.

Being more effective and efficient, using iQPR Technology can achieve significant cost savings:

No need to upgrade/expand under capacity treatment plants, generating savings on capital expenditure.

Reduction/elimination of the usage of chemicals, biological microbes, and electricity for aerations purposes.

Sludge management cost may be reduced.

No legal or regulatory complications - effluent is discharged to comply with DOE's requirements.

Treated water may be recycled.

SNM Global's CEO, Troy Lowman, had this to say. "This is such a fascinating technology that is really is going to have an impact on the world. It is truly amazing, and SNM Global is proud to be a part of it."

SNM Global Holdings is a multi-media production company investing in and acquiring its own inventory of wholly owned media along with tech investments in cannabis and crypto art. The company is diversified and will continue to grow its inventory of assets within areas that align with tech and media and can be completely operated in a remote capacity to hedge future economic uncertainty due to the changing world in which we live.

