Cinedigm Corp.: Fandor to Present Inaugural 'Fandor New Voices Award' at 29th Annual SXSW Film Festival, March 11-20

Award Created to Spotlight and Elevate the Work of Under-Represented, Independent Filmmakers

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2022 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that Fandor, the premier destination for cinephiles, will present its inaugural Fandor New Voices Award to one independent filmmaker as part of this year's South by Southwest® Film Festival (SXSW®), March 11-20 in Austin, Texas.

Fandor elevates the work of inspiring and imaginative independent filmmakers and will present the Fandor New Voices Award to a female or person of color who is making their directorial debut with a SXSW® World Premiere narrative feature or documentary.

In the award's first year, the winner will be selected by a Fandor jury panel and announced during the festivals' film awards ceremony on Tuesday, March 15 at 7:30 p.m. CT at the Paramount Theatre.

The Fandor New Voices Award winner will receive a $7,500 cash prize and will have the opportunity to distribute their film on Fandor's independent film streaming service, available across multiple devices including web, iOS, Android and Roku. The winner will also have the opportunity to be featured on the Fandor Festival Podcast and Fandor's digital editorial hub, Keyframe.

Celebrating its 29th year, the SXSW® Film Festival has been an integral support of Fandor, which first announced the launch of its independent streaming service in 2011 and returned to mark its new chapter with the relaunch of the service in 2021. Fandor also features SXSW® features and documentaries on its independent streaming service, including the comedic odyssey Our Father (2019), starring Baize Buzan and Allison Torem, with direction from Bradley Grant Smith.

Said Phil Hopkins, President of Fandor, "Uplifting the work of independent filmmakers has always been at the core of Fandor's mission and the New Voices Award embodies our dedication to celebrating their essential work. It is our goal to continue to foster diversity and inclusion in Hollywood by recognizing an exceptional filmmaker making their directorial debut who is a woman or a person of color. We are honored to be able to present the award to a rising talent at South by Southwest, a festival that is so important to our company's history."

Said Janet Pierson, VP, Director of Film, SXSW, "At SXSW we love discovering work from new voices. We're thrilled that Fandor approached us to create this significant award for a filmmaker at SXSW 2022 and will join us in creating transformative experiences for these talented newcomers."

Fandor features thousands of independent films, documentaries, international titles and classics on web, iOS, Android, Roku, Comcast Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex, YouTube TV and Amazon.

About Cinedigm:

For more than 20 years, Cinedigm has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies.

About Fandor:

Fandor streams thousands of handpicked, award-winning movies from around the world. With dozens of genres that include Hollywood classics, undiscovered gems, and the latest festival favorites, Fandor provides curated entertainment and original editorial offerings on desktop, iOS, Android, Roku, YouTube TV, and Amazon Prime. With a rapidly expanding library and innovative partnerships, Fandor's goal is to captivate and inspire a global community of movie lovers. Learn more at http://www.Fandor.com.

About SXSW Film Festival

Now in its 29th year, SXSW Film Festival brings together creatives of all stripes over nine days to experience a diverse lineup and access to the SXSW Music and Comedy Festivals plus SXSW Conference sessions with visionaries from all corners of the entertainment, media, and technology industries.

About SXSW

SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of tech, film, music, education, and culture. An essential destination for global professionals, the annual March event features sessions, music and comedy showcases, film screenings, exhibitions, professional development and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together. SXSW 2022 will take place March 11 - 20, 2022. For more information, please visit sxsw.com. To register for the event, please visit sxsw.com/attend.

SXSW 2022 is sponsored by White Claw, Blockchain Creative Labs, Porsche and The Austin Chronicle.

