Whittier Trust Hires Channing Grigsby as Vice President, Philanthropic Services

SOUTH PASADENA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2022 / Whittier Trust Company is proud to announce the hiring of Channing Grigsby as Vice President, Philanthropic Services.

"We're excited to have Channing join the Whittier Trust family. She brings a lot of experience to the table, and from day one she was ready to hit the ground running." - Pegine Grayson, Senior Vice President, Philanthropic Services

Channing provides philanthropic services for Whittier Trust's foundation and donor-advised fund clients. As she steps into this role, she will provide comprehensive consulting services for clients who wish to begin a formal charitable giving process, enhance their existing philanthropy, or explore new opportunities to increase philanthropic impact.

Channing brings a background in financial services, corporate philanthropy, and nonprofit management. Before joining Whittier Trust, Channing worked as the Foundation Director at Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, responsible for all charitable giving, focusing on employee engagement and business giving strategies. Prior to that, she spent several years in the financial sector as a Client Associate at Merrill Lynch and a director for a nonprofit in the Houston area. She sits on the board of Junior Achievement of Southern California, which teaches the younger generation how to make smart financial decisions, plan for their futures, and inspire them to believe in themselves.

For more information or upcoming events, contact Brandi J. Fields at, BFields@whittiertrust.com, or visit www.whittiertrust.com .

Collectively, Whittier Trust Company and The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. (referred to herein individually and collectively as "Whittier Trust"), are state-chartered trust companies wholly owned by Whittier Holdings, Inc. ("WHI"), a closely held holding company. Whittier Trust is the oldest and largest private multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast. Whittier Trust works with 514 families and over 40 foundations throughout the U.S. and advises on nearly $19 billion in assets. The firm has helped individuals and families manage, grow and transfer wealth intergenerationally for six generations. The firm has offices in South Pasadena, San Francisco, Newport Beach, Reno, Seattle, and Portland. To learn more, visit http://www.whittiertrust.com .

Contact:

Brandi J. Fields

Whittier Trust

Email: BFields@whittiertrust.com

SOURCE: Whittier Trust

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/690268/Whittier-Trust-Hires-Channing-Grigsby-as-Vice-President-Philanthropic-Services