Donnerstag, 24.02.2022
East Africa Metals: Der Schlüssel zu 3,6 Mrd. USD im Pennystock-Gewand!
WKN: A0MXAU ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ 
24.02.22
08:09 Uhr
7,950 Euro
-0,250
-3,05 %
Dow Jones News
24.02.2022 | 17:13
84 Leser
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 24-Feb-2022 / 15:40 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company")

Director / PDMR Shareholding

The Company has been notified that the Chairman, Michael Turner, has purchased 13,657 B Ordinary Shares of 4p each in the capital of the Company at a price of GBP0.685 per share on 24 February 2022. Further information is detailed in the following PDMR dealing notification.

Enquiries to:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

24 February 2022

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                                        Michael Turner 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                                   Chairman 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment                           Initial Notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                                 Fuller, Smith & 
a)      Name                                        Turner P.L.C. 
 
                                                  213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                                 B ordinary Shares of 
                                                 4p each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                                 Unlisted 
 
                                                 Purchase 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                                                 Price   Volume 
                                                 GBP0.685   13,657 
 
 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
                                                 As Above 
 
d) 
       Aggregated volume                                  As Above 
       Price                                        As Above 
e)      Date of the transaction                               24 February 2022 
f)      Place of the transaction                              Outside a trading 
                                                 venue

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     FSTA 
LEI Code:   213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
Sequence No.: 145246 
EQS News ID:  1288135 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1288135&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 24, 2022 10:40 ET (15:40 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
