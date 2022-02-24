DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 24-Feb-2022 / 15:40 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company")

Director / PDMR Shareholding

The Company has been notified that the Chairman, Michael Turner, has purchased 13,657 B Ordinary Shares of 4p each in the capital of the Company at a price of GBP0.685 per share on 24 February 2022. Further information is detailed in the following PDMR dealing notification.

Enquiries to:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

24 February 2022

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Michael Turner 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & a) Name Turner P.L.C. 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted B ordinary Shares of 4p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code Unlisted Purchase b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume GBP0.685 13,657 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Aggregated information As Above d) Aggregated volume As Above Price As Above e) Date of the transaction 24 February 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

