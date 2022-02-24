Regulatory News:

Upon proposal by the Nominating, Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee, Arkema's (Paris:AKE) Board of Directors at its meeting held on 23 February 2022, decided to propose to the Company's next shareholders' annual general meeting to be held on 19 May 2022:

the renewal, as a director for a four-year term, of Marie-Ange Debon, Chairman of the Audit and Accounts Committee

This renewal will enable the Board of Directors to continue to benefit from her long experience as a high-level executive in the public and private sectors, from her great accounting and financial expertise, as well as from her knowledge of Arkema and of its priorities developed over the last four years within the Board and the Audit and Accounts Committee.

Details of her biography are set out in the 2020 Universal Registration Document.

the renewal, as a director for a four-year term, of the Fonds Stratégique de Participations, whose permanent representative is Isabelle Boccon-Gibod, member of the Audit and Accounts Committee and of the Innovation and Sustainable Growth Committee

This renewal will enable the Board of Directors to continue to benefit, for a new four-year term, from the presence of a reference and long term shareholder, which fully supports the strategy to refocus towards Specialty Materials implemented by Arkema, as well as from Isabelle Boccon-Gibod's experience as a high-level executive in industry and her knowledge of Arkema and its priorities developed during her last two terms of office.

Information on the Fonds Stratégique de Participations and details of Isabelle Boccon-Gibod's biography are set out in the 2020 Universal Registration Document.

the renewal, as a director for a four-year term, of Philippe Sauquet, member of the Nominating, Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee, appointed as a director on an interim basis by the Board of Directors on 9 November 2021

This renewal will enable the Board of Directors to benefit from Philippe Sauquet's experience as a high-level executive in industry, of his diverse expertise in chemicals and of his unique knowledge of renewable energies and low-carbon solutions and their challenges. Moreover, Philippe Sauquet has been able to deepen his knowledge of Arkema's strategy and activities over the past few months.

Details of Philippe Sauquet's biography are set out in the press release dated 10 November 2021.

Moreover, the Board of Directors decided to support the candidacy of Nicolas Patalano, member of the supervisory board of the FCPE Arkema Actionnariat France, as a director representing shareholder employees. His diverse experience within the Group, in particular in High Performance Polymers, will be precious during the Board's discussions.

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and sustainable materials. With the ambition to become in 2024 a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials -Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions- accounting for some 85.5% of Group sales in 2021, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around €9.5 billion in 2021, and operates in some 55 countries with 20,200 employees worldwide.

