Global cybersecurity competition hosted by ENISA and other regional and international organizations to take place in June 2022

Hiring challenges and skills gaps have plagued the cybersecurity industry for years-according to ISACA's State of Cybersecurity 2021 survey, 61percent report that their cybersecurity teams are understaffed and 50 percent do not believe their applicants are well qualified. To address these issues and attract new talent to the cybersecurity profession, ISACA has become a platinum sponsor of the upcoming inaugural International CyberSecurity Challenge, hosted by the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) and co-organized by many other regional and international organizations.

A new global competition designed to showcase the education and skills needed in the cybersecurity field and to encourage more young people to pursue the profession, the International CyberSecurity Challenge will take place 14-17 June 2022 in Athens, Greece. Teams from Canada, the United States, Latin America, Brazil, Southeast Asia, Southern Africa, Northern Africa, Europe and Oceania will participate in training events and then compete against each other in challenges in the vein of capture-the-flag exercises, demonstrating their skills in cybersecurity tactics such as cryptography, system exploitation and reverse engineering.

"Building a strong cybersecurity workforce is a crucial step towards establishing digital trust, especially in an era of evolving cyberthreat landscape and expansion of digital ecosystems. It is imperative that the global community takes steps to connect with, train and prepare young people to lead in these roles in the years to come," says Chris Dimitriadis, ISACA chief global strategy officer. "It is an honor for ISACA to play a role in the International CyberSecurity Challenge to further our commitment to expanding access to these career paths and developing and supporting this next generation of cybersecurity leaders around the world."

As part of ISACA's sponsorship of the competition, the organization will provide all participants on the top three winning teams with free ISACA membership for one year, access to our Global Community of digital trust professionals and vouchers that cover the cost of the CSX-P exam and training, as well as celebrate and showcase the winners through its various channels.

Through collaboration and partnerships, ISACA engages with industry organizations, educational institutions, and government entities to help shape the future of professions in cybersecurity, assurance, risk, privacy, and governance of digital technology, in turn supporting the global workforce and world economy. To learn more about ISACA and the cybersecurity resources and best practices it offers, visit www.isaca.org/resources/cybersecurity.

For more information about the International CyberSecurity Challenge, visit https://ecsc.eu/icc/.

For more than 50 years, ISACA (www.isaca.org) has advanced the best talent, expertise and learning in technology. ISACA equips individuals with knowledge, credentials, education and community to progress their careers and transform their organizations, and enables enterprises to train and build quality teams. ISACA is a global professional association and learning organization that leverages the expertise of its more than 150,000 members who work in information security, governance, assurance, risk and privacy to drive innovation through technology. It has a presence in 188 countries, including more than 220 chapters worldwide.

