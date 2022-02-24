Jakarta, Indonesia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2022) - Duckie Land, a blockchain-based metaverse game, is offering a breath of fresh air from other casual online games. The game rewards players just for being active and, at the same time, provides the opportunity to earn extra income.

In the current gaming landscape, most games require players to spend money playing to obtain hard-to-get items to get a better game experience. Duckie Land seeks to eliminate such plausible clauses by offering players a chance to earn as they participate in its Metaverse.





Duckie Land has a simple goal for its players: collect ducks (or duckies), customise their appearance, and improve their abilities so that they become champions when pitted into battles or duel with duckies owned by other players. On certain occasions, players can sell their duckies for cryptocurrency tokens to exchange for cash.

"Duckie Land is a play-to-earn game that will give the gaming and blockchain industries a new experience. We see ourselves as a connection between the two sectors, bringing in a variety of career prospects for the community," said CEO Duckie Land, Febrian Pottanobu.

Every duckie in the game has an interesting and cute design. However, they all yield unique and special abilities in combat. Each of them has distinctive characteristics that dictate their role in battle. Because each duckie has different stats, players must be strategic in choosing which duckies to deploy to the battlefield in order to guarantee victory and get rewards.

The Duckie Land game will incentivize users from the duckies they collect, the land they own, the in-game assets they have acquired, and the currency used in the game. Ducks collected can be sold to other players through the marketplace and unused items in exchange for tokens.

$MMETA cryptocurrency tokens that can be bought and sold in the marketplace. Thus, having it alone has two benefits: in the game and outside. The ducks in this game are registered as non-fungible tokens or NFTs, which can have economic value.

At this point, Duckie Land is hosting a $MMETA tokens airdrop campaign. Visit this link and do all the requirements in the competition form. Tokens will be sent to the wallet address within a few weeks of the end of the campaign.

About Duckie Land

Duckie Land is an NFT-based multilayer gaming platform that leverages blockchain technology. Players battle each other using Duckies(NFTs) to earn rewards in the form of tokens as they contribute to the ecosystem. The game draws its inspiration from duck memes, duck characters and duck emojis.

The duckies owned by players can level up through a series of activities carried out on a plot of lands such as farming, mining minerals, cutting wood, fishing, cooking, and shopping. Not to mention a series of missions that can be followed and the opportunity to pit ducks owned by other players.

Become a "Duck Tycoon" by getting rich through your duckies, which carry economic value when offered in the marketplace. Players can access the Duckie Land game from the URL duckie.land or devices with Android or iOS operating systems.

